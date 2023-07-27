Journalist claims Chelsea have had 3 bids for priority transfer target rejected by PL rivals

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly rejected three bids from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

As per TalkSPORT, Caicedo remains the Blues' priority transfer target this summer. But David Ornstein, via the Five on YouTube (h/t @CFCPys), has stated that they have been rebuffed thrice by the Seagulls.

The offers were believed to be £60 million, £65 million and £70 million, respectively. The Seagulls, as per the Athletic, have valued the Ecuador international at around £100 million.

In midfield, Brighton have already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool but have signed Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner on free transfers this summer. Chelsea, meanwhile, are in urgent need of midfield reinforcement.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Jorginho have all left Stamford Bridge this year. The Blues have, hence, lost the core of their midfield with which they started the 2022-23 season.

Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez are their only experienced first-team options in the middle of the park. Andrey Santos, Carney Chukwuemeka (both 19) and Cesare Casadei (20), meanwhile, will hope to break into Mauricio Pochettino's midfield in the next campaign.

Chelsea's desperation to sign Caicedo shows the Argentine coach's desire to strengthen his midfield. So far, the west London giants have been quite far off Brighton's asking price for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

It remains to be seen if they meet the nine-figure price tag the Seagulls have placed on the former Independiente del Valle player.

Pundit predicts where Chelsea will finish next season

Former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell has predicted that the Blues will finish in the top four next season.

The Blues are coming into the new season on the back of a horrid 2022-23 campaign where they finished 12th in the table. They were managed by four separate managers during the course of that season.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment promises stability in the managerial role. Sidwell believes the former Tottenham Hotspur manager will ensure the Blues don't miss out on European football once again.

Sidwell told the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey, via Metro:

"There’s not a lot of activity with players coming in at the moment, especially on the more experienced side. I do, however, believe they’ll finish in a top four place. Mauricio Pochettino was a great addition. He’s a manager that’s worked with high profile players, players with ego."

Despite working on a tight budget, 'Poch' managed to finish in the top-four four times in the five full seasons he spent with Spurs.