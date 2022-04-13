23-year-old Barcelona star expected to sign contract extension next week: Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will sign a new contract at the club next week, according to reports.

The Uruguayan international has been in sparkling form this season. Araujo is seen as a key figure in the rebuild that is currently taking place under manager Xavi Hernandez. However, the centre-back's current deal expires next summer.

SPORT reports that while Barcelona were keen to sign Araujo to an extension, renewal talks had previously broken down due to the player's high wage demands.

However, journalist Matteo Moretto has now reported that the two parties have agreed to a deal. He went on to claim that Araujo will put pen to paper soon, with an official club announcement to follow shortly after.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto A día de hoy, el plan prevé la firma de la renovación de Ronald Araújo para la próxima semana. Si todo va bien, será así. Cuestión de tiempo. A día de hoy, el plan prevé la firma de la renovación de Ronald Araújo para la próxima semana. Si todo va bien, será así. Cuestión de tiempo.

Araujo has been linked with a move away from La Liga, with The Mirror reporting that Manchester United are showing a strong interest. In response to this, the young defender told reporters:

"I am very happy to be here. Happy with the support of the fans. We are working. This week we have a meeting. I hope it will be resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I am optimistic."

Since joining in 2018, Araujo has become a regular starter for the Catalan giants. He has played 36 times this season while helping his side recover following a difficult start to the campaign.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Araujo could’ve held on for more money at Barça. He could’ve easily left and got more money elsewhere. But no, he WANTS to stay. A player fully committed to this project, a player continuing to develop under Xavi. And a player we LOVE having at this club Araujo could’ve held on for more money at Barça. He could’ve easily left and got more money elsewhere. But no, he WANTS to stay. A player fully committed to this project, a player continuing to develop under Xavi. And a player we LOVE having at this club 👏 https://t.co/580mUmGBtW

Barcelona look ahead to Europa League quarter-final against Frankfurt

Xavi's team head into Thursday's second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt level with an aggregate score of 1-1. Ferran Torres scored the equalizer in the second half of the first leg after the Blaugrana fell behind to the Bundesliga side.

The Spaniard believes the club should take the competition seriously, and has claimed that the Camp Nou atmosphere will provide the motivation his side needs to progress. As per Mundo Deportivo, Xavi said in his pre-match press conference:

"Having the second leg at home is one of the keys to the game. Tomorrow, they won't let us down. We'll try to make them leave proud, we need them. It's key that the fans are well."

The former Barca midfielder added:

"It represents a step forward for one of the objectives. Barça wanted to win the Champions League but the circumstances mean that we are in this situation. The Europa League makes us excited. Yesterday, we watched it from home and it has to give us courage not to be in the Champions League."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar