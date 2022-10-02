23-year-old Chelsea star frustrated with situation at Stamford Bridge - Reports 

According to journalist Simon Phillips (via GIVEMESPORT), Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is growing frustrated with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

The English center-back has made just one appearance for the Blues this season and has fallen down the pecking order.

Chalobah made 30 appearances for the west Londoners last season under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, the arrivals of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly this past summer have jeopardized Chalobah's spot in the Chelsea XI.

This is despite Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departing the club as free agents in the summer to join Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma and Inter Milan were interested in luring Chalobah away from Stamford Bridge but the defender remained at Chelsea.

Phillips has commented on the Englishman's frustrations, saying:

"He’s definitely frustrated with the situation. Obviously, there were a lot of rumours that Azpilicueta was going to be sold, and it looked highly likely he would be."

He added:

“Then, the owners had a chat with him, and Thomas Tuchel had a chat with him, and minds were changed, and he stayed.”

Chalobah has four years left on his contract with the Blues and he may be given more opportunities under new head coach Graham Potter.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss was renowned for using youth at the Amex Stadium and may therefore rotate his squad to give Chalobah more of a look-in.

The English defender was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on October 1. Potter's first league game in charge.

Chalobah's previous comments on his situation at Chelsea

Chalobah has previously spoken on his struggles to break into the Blues' XI, noting the level of competition for places at a club like Chelsea.

He told The Athletic:

“If I’m not playing a lot of games, I tend to do stuff to keep myself fit and ready. It’s really important to look after yourself outside of the club so I do quite a bit of exercise on my own."

He continued,

“It’s not easy playing for a massive club like this, so I have to maintain my fitness, be consistent and make sure I’m ready to give it my all for training and games. It’s important for the mental side of things as well. That’s a big part of the game now so I try to get the right balance.”

Chalobah made his debut for the Premier League club back in 2021 in the UEFA Super Cup final win over Villarreal.

He followed that up with a league debut wonderstrike against Palace in the same season.

He has won the Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the Bridge.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far