23-year-old Chelsea star has offers from 3 clubs as he closes in on move away from Stamford Bridge: Reports

The future of Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah is up in the air, with a list of clubs trying to secure the defender’s services on loan this window. The young defender has looked assured when featuring for the Blues and could be tempted to leave by the prospect of consistent game time.

The English defender’s future will however remain linked with Chelsea’s pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The Blues have pursued the young Frenchman for a long time this summer. His arrival could push Chalobah further down the pecking order at the west London club.

Chalobah is, however, a very desirable asset for teams across Europe, with his services being sought by three Champions League clubs, according to the Daily Mail. Coppa Italia winners Inter Milan, DFB Pokal winners RB Leipzig, and Serie A champions AC Milan are all interested in bringing in the young defender this summer.

If the Blues complete the signing of the Leicester City defender, Chalobah could move on loan to any of the linked top sides and continue his development. This will also give him valuable Champions League games under his belt. Chelsea will however stall any moves for Chalobah until after they confirm they have signed Fofana to avoid being left looking bare.

Chelsea have agreed deal for Wesley Fofana: Reports

Trevoh Chalobah may be leaving the club, but according to reports, they already have a deal in place for a young first-team replacement.

While Wesley Fofana initially looked like an unlikely transfer, Leicester City appear to have finally caved in and agreed a deal with the Blues for Fofana. This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who stated on his Twitter account that the two clubs had finally agreed on a fee for the young defender.

Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed.Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. 🚨🔵 #CFCFofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. https://t.co/lO31M5firj

Fofana has showcased remarkable talent under Brendan Rodgers, and the young defender now has the chance to step up into the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel and the Stamford Bridge faithful will hope that the youngster becomes a key player for the Blues.

