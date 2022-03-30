24-year-old agrees to re-open contract talks after Barcelona tried to force him out in January: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly approached Ousmane Dembele over discussing a new deal at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants tried to offload the Frenchman in January but were unable to do so. This came after the former Borussia Dortmund star declined their latest offer of a new deal at the club.

President Joan Laporta found fault with the player's demands over a new deal. He had previously spoken of Dembele supposedly having a deal lined up with another club saying (via Football-Espana):

“We think Ousmane Dembele has an agreement in place with another club. He didn’t want to leave the club in January. It’s really difficult to understand his position, makes no sense for him and for the club.”

But it appears Barcelona are set to make a u-turn on their stance over Dembele's situation at the club and are ready to commence talks.

Sky Sports reports that the Blaugrana are ready to go to the table over a new deal for the winger, who has been in fine form under Xavi this season.

Via: (Alfremartinezz) Barcelona has contacted Ousmane Dembelé's representative. They have scheduled a meeting in the coming days. There is a willingness on both sides. Via: (Alfremartinezz) https://t.co/M41OMk8Spr

Since Xavi's arrival back in November, Dembele has scored two goals and made nine assists in 20 appearances. He has been a huge part of the transformation of the club overseen by the Spanish manager.

Barcelona have risen from ninth in the La Liga table to third and most recently destroyed Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico.

Ousmane Dembele wants to remain at Barcelona

Dembele has been in fine form under Xavi

Rumors have emerged that the 24-year-old is set to move to either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer.

Hadrien Garnier has reported that Dembele is set to join PSG this summer. Meanwhile, ABC (via LiverpoolEcho) had linked the French star with a move to Anfield. But from Dembele's perspective, it appears he always wanted to remain at the Nou Camp.

MundoDeportivo (via Forbes) reports that the winger had told teammates the following:

"I want to continue at Barca. I am very happy here and I believe in this project. In addition, I am very happy with Xavi (Hernandez)."

The contention over a new deal for Dembele seems to have stemmed from his demands, not the player's desire to leave.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Talks are underway with Gavi and Araújo. Sergi Roberto? It’s in the hands of his agent”. Barcelona president Laporta tells @mundodeportivo : “We’ve no news for Ousmane Dembélé contract. If he wants to stay, he will have to adapt to our salary scale for next season”.“Talks are underway with Gavi and Araújo. Sergi Roberto? It’s in the hands of his agent”. Barcelona president Laporta tells @mundodeportivo: “We’ve no news for Ousmane Dembélé contract. If he wants to stay, he will have to adapt to our salary scale for next season”. 🔴 #FCB“Talks are underway with Gavi and Araújo. Sergi Roberto? It’s in the hands of his agent”. https://t.co/PyQA8oERXD

Barcelona have encountered financial issues in recent years due to the huge fees they have paid for players in the past. This is why the club were unable to tie legendary forward Lionel Messi down to a new deal last summer.

Perhaps Dembele and Barca are prepared to come to a solution and continue their relationship with one another. WIth the La Liga giants undergoing a hugely impressive turnaround under Xavi, the Frenchman could also see a turnaround in his career.

