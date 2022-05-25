24-year-old Manchester United star plans to stay at the club and impress Erik ten Hag - Reports 

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly wants to stay at Old Trafford and is looking to impress new manager Erik ten Hag.

It has been a season to forget for Rashford, 24, at United as he has encountered the worst form of his career.

The English forward has made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring just five goals whilst contributing two assists, which is the worst return of his career.

Fabrizio Romano reported back in March that the English star was reconsidering his future at Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order with Anthony Elanga taking his place.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked with a potential move (per Romano).

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are the latest side said to be keeping tabs on Rashford (per Telegraph).

But Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and impress new boss Erik ten Hag.

According to Mirror, the forward will undergo an "intense" warm-weather training camp before returning for pre-season at Carrington on June 27.

Ten Hag has spoken about working with his new players during his first press conference as United manager.

He told reporters (via Mirror):

"I am still in the process of analysing to set conclusions."

He continued:

"The season before, this squad was second in the league, so there is huge potential. I think if we improve, if we can work with them, I think we can get out more than what is now the result from this season."

Where did it go wrong for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United this season?

Marcus Rashford made his Manchester United debut at the age of just 18, scoring two goals against Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

From that moment on, many at Old Trafford were touting Rashford as the next big thing, with his talent being heralded.

He has since gone on to score 93 goals and contributed 57 assists in 303 appearances for the Red Devils.

Football on BT Sport



Marcus Rashford introduced himself to the world



years old

on his back

well-taken goals



On this day in 2016...Marcus Rashford introduced himself to the world. 18 years old, 39 on his back, 2 well-taken goals. A dream debut, and a sign of what was to come

But this season has proved problematic for the 24-year-old, with Manchester United's recent period of uncertainty and consistent failure having repercussions.

Rashford has had his worst outing to date and this can be attributed to a number of different issues.

The English forward has played under three different permanent managers since making his debut alongside the temporary reign of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

It is under the German coach that Rashford had majorly lacked form, looking a shadow of his former self.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ralf Rangnick has said Marcus Rashford is free to leave Manchester United this summer if he feels he's not getting enough game-time.



(Source: Guardian) Ralf Rangnick has said Marcus Rashford is free to leave Manchester United this summer if he feels he's not getting enough game-time.(Source: Guardian) 🚨 Ralf Rangnick has said Marcus Rashford is free to leave Manchester United this summer if he feels he's not getting enough game-time.(Source: Guardian) https://t.co/1bM4P1aGE6

The change in coaching has perhaps hindered the forward's progression and development.

He has also reverted into a wide forward rather than continuing his prior role as a centre-forward.

But his off-the-field ventures may also have played a role in his current predicament.

ESPN reports United were keen for the Englishman to concentrate more on his football.

But Rashford has blended the two and that may have had a knock-on effect on his form this campaign.

