24-year-old Manchester United star upset with his situation at the club - Reports 

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is unhappy with his current position at the club, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Van de Beek has been frozen out of the United squad, first by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now by Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old has made only 14 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season. All eight of his league appearances have come off the bench.

According to the aforementioned source, van de Beek believes he has been misled about his role in the squad this season.

Donny van de Beek is keen on a move away from Old Trafford to secure regular game time. He has missed out on a number of Netherlands squads due to his lack of appearances for the Red Devils.

It is vital that van de Beek gets games as he does not want to miss out on the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Netherlands have already qualified for the showpiece tournament.

The Dutch midfielder was offered to Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United earlier this month and is now also wanted by Crystal Palace.

Manchester United could allow Donny van de Beek to leave for the remaining six months. Ralf Rangnick has a number of midfielders to choose from, including Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Paul Pogba's return from injury will also be a massive boost for the whole squad.

Apart from van de Beek, Jesse Lingard is another player seeking an exit from Manchester United at the earliest. The 29-year-old midfielder has six months remaining on his contract.

Similar to van de Beek, Lingard also wants regular first-team football.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League

Manchester United have finally entered the Premier League top four for the first time since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. The Red Devils secured a 1-0 win over fellow top four rivals West Ham United at the weekend.

As things stand, United are fourth in the standings, having amassed 38 points from 22 matches. However, it is worth mentioning that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are in hot pursuit of the Red Devils.

Both sides are currently two points behind United and have games in hand.

It is vital for Manchester United to secure Champions League qualification following heavy investment in the summer of 2021.

A top-four berth is necessary for the club to keep hold of their stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar