24-year-old midfielder prefers free transfer to Barcelona over Real Madrid in 2022 - Reports

Barcelona could have an advantage over Real Madrid in the race for AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The midfielder prefers the Catalans over Los Blancos, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Kessie joined AC Milan from Serie A rivals Atalanta on an initial two-year loan deal in 2017. Impressed with the midfielder's performances, the Rossoneri made the move permanent two seasons later.

The Ivory Coast international established himself as a key player for AC Milan, helping them return to the Champions League. During his four-and-a-half years at the San Siro, Kessie has made 202 appearances for the team, scoring 33 goals and providing 16 assists in the process.

However, there are question marks over Kessie's future at AC Milan, with the player in the final seven months of his contract with the club. Stefano Pioli's side are keen to retain the midfielder's services beyond next summer, but are yet to reach an agreement.

With AC Milan struggling to strike a deal with him, there are suggestions that he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Considering Kessie's status as a reliable midfielder, several clubs across Europe are paying attention to his situation at the San Siro.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are claimed to be among those interested in signing Franck Kessie on a free transfer next summer. The Spanish duo view the Ivorian as an ideal addition to their squad.

However, with Kessie reportedly favoring a move to the Camp Nou over joining Los Blancos, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. could suffer a major blow.

Franck Kessie believes he can establish himself as a key player for Xavi's side. It remains to be seen if the Catalans can beat their arch-rivals for the midfielder's signature.

Where will Franck Kessie fit in at Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Although Barcelona reportedly have an advantage over Real Madrid in the race for Franck Kessie, where would the Ivory Coast international fit in at both the clubs?

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is on the wrong side of his 30s and approaching the end of his career. Meanwhile, there are also doubts about Frenkie de Jong's future at Camp Nou, making Kessie a sensible transfer option for the Blaugrana.

Real Madrid's interest in the AC Milan midfielder is also justified as Luka Modric could soon hang up his boots. Toni Kroos is also 31 years old, while Casemiro could leave the Bernabeu.

