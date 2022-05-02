24-year-old 'more than happy' at Arsenal despite interest from Juventus and Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is happy at the club despite interest from Juventus and Barcelona, according to reports.

The 24-year-old centre-back has become a key part of Mikel Arteta's back four since his arrival from Lille in 2020. The Brazilian has made 34 appearances for the Gunners this season.

Gabriel scored his fourth Arsenal goal of the campaign during their hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham on Sunday afternoon. The result moved them back above north London rivals Tottenham into fourth place.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Gabriel grabs our second and we lead again at the London Stadium!



⚒️ 1-2 🟡 (54)



#WHUARS The CBs are at it!Gabriel grabs our second and we lead again at the London Stadium!⚒️ 1-2 🟡 (54) The CBs are at it! 🙌Gabriel grabs our second and we lead again at the London Stadium! 😍⚒️ 1-2 🟡 (54)#WHUARS https://t.co/zgygyy0ZuY

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has now reported that the Brazilian international is more than happy at the Emirates Stadium. He added that Gabriel is fully focused on helping his side secure their first top-four finish since the 2015/16 season despite interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport Gabriel Magalhães is more than happy at Arsenal despite firm interest from both Juventus & Barcelona. His full focus is on helping #AFC secure top-four finish & furthermore, consolidating his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad. Gabriel Magalhães is more than happy at Arsenal despite firm interest from both Juventus & Barcelona. His full focus is on helping #AFC secure top-four finish & furthermore, consolidating his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Gabriel has started 91% of his team's Premier League encounters across the current term, with only five teams conceding fewer in the top-flight in that time.

Arsenal are under no pressure to sell the left-footed defender, who is still under contract at the club until 2025.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Gabriel's Arsenal teammate

The Brazilian's centre-half partner Rob Holding scored the Gunners' first goal in Sunday's victory at the London Stadium, his first ever in the Premier League.

Holding was a late replacement for Ben White, who withdrew due to a tight hamstring. The Spanish boss lauded the deputizing Holding, who made just his 12th top-flight appearance of the campaign.

Following the London derby win, Arteta said, as per The Metro:

"Rob Holding was great. He was the man of the match. He scored a goal and his contribution overall, whether he plays or does not. He is a joy to have."

It was a far from a vintage display from the Gunners, who struggled to see off a spirited West Ham side. The Hammers made several changes ahead of their Europa League semi-final second-leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arteta praised the spirit of his players following the gutsy win and said:

"You have to find a way to win and today we won ugly. We have to recognize that is the way we had done it. We showed incredible spirit because when we could play the way we wanted to play we had to find a way to play the way they prefer. We adapted."

"You have to find a way to win all the time to win, forcing mistakes, being brilliant, digging in, clean sheets. I am really happy, especially for Rob Holding as he hasn’t played the amount of minutes he deserves. He was the man of the match today. He is always there when we need him."

B/R Football @brfootball

Arsenal—63 points (34 games)

Spurs—61 points (34 games)

Man Utd—55 points (35 games)



Chelsea pulled back in the top four race Chelsea—66 points (34 games)Arsenal—63 points (34 games)Spurs—61 points (34 games)Man Utd—55 points (35 games)Chelsea pulled back in the top four race Chelsea—66 points (34 games)Arsenal—63 points (34 games)Spurs—61 points (34 games)Man Utd—55 points (35 games)Chelsea pulled back in the top four race 😬 https://t.co/Byh1MLUHWi

Edited by Ritwik Kumar