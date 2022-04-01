25-year-old wants to seal Real Madrid return this summer: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid this summer.

The Spanish left-back left Los Blancos for Spurs in the summer of 2020 for €30 million when Zinedine Zidane was at the Real Madrid helm.

El Nacional reports that Reguilon is keen on returning to Madrid in the next transfer window with Zidane no longer in charge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Real Madrid have a buy back clause available this summer for Reguilón, around €40m. Tottenham left back Sergio Reguilón is attracting lot of interest. Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation, true - but there are also other top European clubs. Open race.Real Madrid have a buy back clause available this summer for Reguilón, around €40m. Tottenham left back Sergio Reguilón is attracting lot of interest. Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation, true - but there are also other top European clubs. Open race. 🇪🇸 #THFC📁 Real Madrid have a buy back clause available this summer for Reguilón, around €40m. https://t.co/C6BHO7SVT6

The Frenchman reportedly had no confidence in the 26-year-old and was key in his departure from the Spanish giants.

Current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, however, may feel Reguilon can offer his side vital depth on the left-hand side of his defense.

Re-signing the former Sevilla man will cost Madrid €40 million as they inserted a buy-back clause in his contract but he could turn out be a hugely beneficial signing.

Club-legend Marcelo seems close to bringing an end to his fifteen-year stay at the Bernabeu, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Infobae reports that he will not be signing a new deal with Ancelotti's side.

Alongside this, there remain doubts over Ferland Mendy at the La Liga club.Reguilon wants out of Spurs and a return to Real Madrid could be the best for all parties involved.

Other defensive targets Real Madrid are considering

Could Alex Sandro be Marcelo's replacement at Real Madrid?

Sergio Reguilon is not the only defender to be linked with a move to Carlo Ancelotti's side this summer.

Marca reports that three top European defenders are on Madrid's wishlist.

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is reportedly admired by Los Blancos, with the Brazilian having won five Serie A titles during his time at the Old Lady.

The 31-year-old would bring an abundance of experience with him to the Real Madrid team and could be a like-for-like replacement for his Brazilian compatriot Marcelo.

The La Liga giants are also reportedly fans of Chelsea right-back Reece James.

The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form in the Premier League this season, scoring five goals and contributing six assists in 17 league appearances.

He could be viewed as the long-term successor to current Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

He would likely not come cheap, though, with Transfermarkt pricing him at the €55 million mark.

His Blues teammate Antonio Rudiger is another name being touted for a move to the Bernabeu.

The German defender has been a colossus at the back under Thomas Tuchel but his contract with the Stamford Bridge side expires this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



He's been approached by many clubs in the last few months, including Spanish clubs, PSG, Juventus. Only Bayern are no longer in the race, as things stand. Toni Rüdiger has made no decision on his future yet. He's considering proposals, still waiting for Chelsea updates.He's been approached by many clubs in the last few months, including Spanish clubs, PSG, Juventus. Only Bayern are no longer in the race, as things stand. Toni Rüdiger has made no decision on his future yet. He's considering proposals, still waiting for Chelsea updates. 🇩🇪 #CFC He's been approached by many clubs in the last few months, including Spanish clubs, PSG, Juventus. Only Bayern are no longer in the race, as things stand. https://t.co/P3fHmFsDJX

Sky Sports had reported that Barcelona were in talks with the 29-year-old but Fabrizio Romano insists his future is yet to be decided.

Edited by Ashwin