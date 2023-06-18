26-year-old Arsenal star likely to stay amid rumours of summer transfer: Reports

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is reportedly likely to stay at the Gunners and fight for his place in the side next season.

Football Transfers reports that talks between the Scottish left-back and the north Londoners are progressing well regarding his future. He now looks likely to remain at the Emirates after previously considering leaving the club.

Tierney was the subject of a proposed swap deal between Arsenal and Manchester City which would have seen Joao Cancelo head in the opposite direction. However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to have sat down with the 26-year-old and made it clear he doesn't want him to leave this summer.

The former Celtic full-back has been assured that he will be an important part of Arteta's side and will be afforded more game time next season. He struggled for minutes this past campaign, starting just six of 27 league games, providing one assist.

Arteta isn't reportedly looking to sign a new left-back, and if Cancelo does join, he will be used only as a right-back. City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Tierney and his treble winners do remain interested.

However, Arsenal look to have made significant efforts to ensure they keep hold of the left-back. He arrived at the Emirates from SPL side Celtic in 2019 and has scored five goals and provided 14 assists in 123 games since.

Arsenal to consider bids for Thomas Partey this summer

Thomas Partey could be up for grabs this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly considering selling Thomas Partey this summer if they receive an enticing bid for the midfielder, per Romano. There is interest in the Ghanian who has two years left on his contract.

Partey was a huge part of Arteta's side that challenged for the Premier League title this past season. He made 33 league appearances, scoring three goals, and was the beating heart of his side's midfield.

However, injury issues once again hindered his campaign which has been a problem throughout his spell at Arsenal. He missed vital clashes with Champions City and Manchester United.

Arteta may be willing to cash in on the 30-year-old amid his injury woes. Romano claims that West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is the Gunners' priority. It could be that the Ghanaian departs to make way for the English midfielder.

Partey joined the north Londoners from Atletico Madrid three years ago. He has made just 99 appearances over the course of those years, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

