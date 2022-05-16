26-year-old Chelsea star made himself unavailable for FA Cup final against Liverpool - Reports

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen made himself unavailable for the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

According to reports from The Mirror, the Danish international stood himself down from selection for Chelsea's FA Cup final despite the defender not being injured.

The Blues went on to lose the game 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in 120 minutes

Christensen's teammates were reportedly shocked to have found out that the 26-year-old disappeared from the team hotel on Saturday morning.

The Dane played against Leeds United in midweek and wanted to play in the FA Cup final as well, but Tuchel decided against it. It is claimed that Thomas Tuchel decided to leave the academy graduate out of his starting line-up.

Christensen in all possibility responded by making himself unavailable for selection in the matchday squad. He has been dealing with a number of minor injury and illness issues in recent weeks and complained of feeling unwell during the week.

Harry @HarryCFC170 Andreas Christensen told Tuchel he wasn't ready to play yesterday despite not being injured.



37 year old Thiago Silva played 120 minutes despite getting injured early on. He had to limp out of Wembley stadium.



According to Football Espana, the Denmark international is set to join Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer.

His non-involvement in the FA Cup final could mean that he has played his last game for the club he joined back in 2012.

The Blues have made several futile attempts to tie the defender down with a new deal but he looks destined to leave on a free this summer.

Christensen has made a total of 161 appearances till date for the West London giants, winning four trophies, including the Champions League last season.

Chelsea have a massive summer transfer window ahead of themselves

Chelsea have a massive transfer window ahead of themselves which could shape the future of the club.

This will be their first transfer window under the new owners and the squad is not in the right shape.

Alongside Christensen, Antonio Rudiger is also on his way out of west London.

Felix @CFCFeIix Trevoh Chalobah played through the Carabao Cup Final with an injury that required 6 stitches post match, playing 120 mins & scoring a pen.



Andreas Christensen pulled out of an FA Cup Final because his tummy hurt & he ‘didn’t expect to start.’



As per Sky Sports, Rudiger looks destined to join Real Madrid while The Sun claims that Azpilicueta could be heading to Barcelona.

Losing three key defenders would be a huge blow to Thomas Tuchel, who usually deploys a three-at-the-back system at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's priority for the summer might just be to bolster their defensive ranks.

