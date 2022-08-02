27-year-old Arsenal star interested in joining Premier League club: Reports 

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly interested in securing a permanent move to Newcastle United in the ongoing transfer window.

Pepe joined the Gunners on a club-record fee of £72 million in the summer of 2019 after scoring 37 goals across two seasons for Ligue 1 side Lille. But ever since his arrival in England, the 27-year-old has failed to replicate his previous form and cement his place in the first-team.

The 27-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, has fallen down the pecking order of late. Last season, he scored three goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances for the north London outfit across all competitions.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones claimed that Pepe is open to moving to the Magpies this summer. He said:

"I think that midtable clubs are interested in him, but I don't think he's interested in playing at that level of the Premier League, although Newcastle would interest him because they're going to challenge for the top six."

Overall, Pepe has featured in 112 matches for the Gunners, registering 27 goals and 21 assists in the process. He also helped his club lift a record 14th FA Cup trophy during the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have already added offensive reinforcements to their roster. While Gabriel Jesus joined from Manchester City for £45 million, Marquinhos arrived from Sao Paulo for £3 million.

Earlier, Alexandre Lacazette left the Mikel Arteta-coached side to join Lyon on a free transfer. Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos have also left the club on permanent deals this summer.

Arsenal close to offloading Lucas Torreira

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Galatasaray are close to finalizing a deal with Arsenal for midfielder Lucas Torreira. Moretto further stated that the parties are working to reach the final point of negotiations as soon as possible.

The Uruguayan is set to sign a four-year deal with the Turkish club after the completion of a €7 million deal, as per Marca (via Eduardo Hagn).

Torreira, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, impressed during his one-year loan spell at Fiorentina last season. The 26-year-old featured in 35 matches for the Serie A outfit, registering five goals and two assists in the process.

