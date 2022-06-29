27-year-old Barcelona star 'one step away' from joining Tottenham Hotspur - Reports

Barcelona could be set to part ways with French centre-back Clement Lenglet as the 27-year-old is reportedly close to joining Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on loan this summer.

According to Marca, Lenglet is just 'one step away' from joining Antonio Conte's side as the two clubs are in 'advanced talks'.

Tottenham were expected to face competition from Italian side AS Roma for the former Sevilla defender, but Jose Mourinho's side have dropped out of the race.

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a renaissance since Antonio Conte took over the reins at the club in early November, when they were languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table.

The Italian tactician led them to a fourth-place finish, thereby securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

Tottenham are seemingly eager to back the former Inter Milan boss financially and have already added Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves to their squad this summer.

The club lack a left-footed centre-half and have therefore identified Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as a transfer target.

The Frenchman joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 for €35 million. He immediately became a regular starter for the club and formed an impressive partnership with Gerard Pique at the center of defense.

However, Lenglet suffered a massive slump in form towards the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

He lost his place in the club's starting line-up during the opening stages of last season and had to make do with a bit-part role for the rest of the campaign due to the rise of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia.

Lenglet made just 21 La Liga appearances. As per Diario AS, he has been informed by Xavi that he is not part of the Spaniard's plans for the club.

The defender is therefore likely to be keen to leave the Catalan giants and join a club where will become a regular starter and be given the chance to resurrect his career.

Barcelona and Tottenham are believed to be negotiating Lenglet's contract. The Blaugrana are eager to get rid of his salary due to their dire financial situation and therefore expect the north London club to pay his entire wages.

Spurs, on the other hand, are hoping the Catalan giants will pay a percentage of his salary.

Samuel Umtiti could follow Tottenham target Clement Lenglet out the exit door at Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti could also be on his way out of Barcelona this summer. The Frenchman has been on the fringes of the Catalan giants' squad in recent years.

As per Sport, Fiorentine are in talks with Xavi's side over a potential loan move for the defender.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016 for €25 million. He became a regular starter for the club but fell down the pecking order at Camp Nou after the arrival of Lenglet from Sevilla in 2018.

Injuries, inconsistent form and stiff competition for places have hampered the 28-year-old's progress and limited his involvement.

barcacentre @barcacentre Fiorentina have emerged as the most likely destination for Samuel Umtiti. Talks are advancing. [sport] Fiorentina have emerged as the most likely destination for Samuel Umtiti. Talks are advancing. [sport]

He made just one appearance in all competitions for the Blaugrana last season. Umtiti is currently earning £208,000 per week, as per fcbarcelonalatestnews.

Barcelona will be eager to part ways with the centre-back to get rid of his salary and free up some funds to invest in new signings.

