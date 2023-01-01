27-year-old Barcelona star will leave this summer barring drastic turnaround in performances: Reports

Hector Bellerin's signing by Barcelona in the summer transfer window was intended to address their problems at right-back. However, he has not had the desired impact, with the Catalans reportedly looking at alternatives to bolster the position.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season unless he significantly improves his performances.

It is worth noting that Bellerin signed a one-year contract with Barcelona and the decision on whether to extend his stay will be based on his performance on the pitch.

Héctor Bellerín @HectorBellerin A journey which started when I was 7 years old. Today we meet again! @FCBarcelona A journey which started when I was 7 years old. Today we meet again! @FCBarcelona https://t.co/DcZNooG5SA

So far, the former Arsenal defender has only played in three La Liga matches, starting only one of them. Manager Xavi has preferred other options such as Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, and Ronald Araujo over Bellerin at right-back. Notably, the manager has even chosen left-back Alejandro Balde over Bellerin.

Barcelona are reportedly considering signing a top-level right-back in the summer. With Bellerin's limited playing time at Camp Nou, it is unlikely that he will remain at the club beyond this season. This is unless he significantly improves before the summer of 2023.

GOAL @goal Hector Bellerin is back at Barcelona 🥰 Hector Bellerin is back at Barcelona 🥰 https://t.co/SjVwa5p2bn

There were rumors that Bellerin might leave Barca as early as January, but the club's financial difficulties might make them incapable of signing new players. This means that he will likely remain with the team until at least June 2023.

Bellerin's stint at Camp Nou has not gone as expected, and unless there is a significant change in his performance, he will likely leave. The club will hope to see an improvement in his performances before the summer, but it is uncertain whether he will be able to turn things around and earn a longer stay with the team.

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin has revealed his annual salary

In an interview with Diari ARA, Hector Bellerin disclosed that his contract with Barcelona, his boyhood club, is worth less than €500,000 annually.

The Spanish right-back signed a one-year deal with the Blaugrana on the summer transfer deadline day after his contract with Arsenal was terminated.

Due to Financial Fair Play issues, it was believed that Bellerin's wages would be low, and he confirmed that his salary is less than €500,000 per year. The right-back expressed that he had no financial worries (via Barca Universal):

“Yes. Today, what worries me is playing football at the highest level. I am lucky that I have been doing it for many years and I am in a financially comfortable situation that allows me to enjoy what I want. In the end, we don’t need as much as we think and I live a very normal life. My priorities are not based on an economic issue.”

Poll : 0 votes