27-year-old defender makes decision on his future amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah has made it clear that he is not planning a mid-season move despite significant interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. This revelation comes amidst constant speculation about keen interest from several Premier League clubs.

Leverkusen, who have been enjoying a strong campaign and are contenders in the Bundesliga, have found a rock in Tah at the heart of their defense. The 27-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, as top-tier clubs such as United have all shown interest in acquiring his services.

The German international, who has been with Leverkusen for eight years, has only 18 months remaining on his contract, which makes the situation even more intriguing. However, despite the interest and the ticking clock on his contract, both Leverkusen and Tah have dismissed the possibility of a January transfer.

Reports from Sky Sports Germany (via Metro) have highlighted Chelsea's specific interest in Tah, as they look to bolster their defensive options. However, Leverkusen are firm in their stance, not willing to disrupt their squad mid-season, especially with Tah playing an important role in their title ambitions.

Tah, on his part, seems focused on contributing to Leverkusen’s success and is reportedly uninterested in a mid-season club change. He has started 12 Bundesliga games this season, scoring three goals to help their spot at the top of the table.

His eyes are also set on the upcoming Euros, to be held in Germany, where he aims to be a key player for Die Mannschaft. Nonetheless, the allure of the Premier League is strong, and Tah is reportedly open to exploring options at season’s end.

Leverkusen are also reportedly open to negotiations post-season, anticipating a fee of around £21.5 million for Tah. On the English front, Manchester United's search for defensive reinforcements is driven by uncertainties surrounding Raphael Varane's future at Old Trafford. Chelsea, despite investing in young defenders, are considering additional signings.

McTominay's double delivers victory for Manchester United Over Chelsea

In a thrilling Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, Manchester United clinched a crucial victory over Chelsea, propelling them to the sixth spot in the league standings.

Scott McTominay emerged as the hero for United, scoring both goals in a game that marked a significant rebound from their recent defeat at Newcastle.

The match was characterized by its high tempo and open play, with both teams creating numerous scoring opportunities. McTominay's first goal came from a rebound in the opening half, and he later added a second with a well-timed header. The Scottish midfielder had a chance to complete a hat-trick but was thwarted by the Blues.

Despite Cole Palmer's equalizer after McTominay's first, the Blues failed to capitalize further and now find themselves in the tenth position. Manchester United are set to face Bournemouth today (December 9) while the Blues will take on Everton on Sunday (December 10).