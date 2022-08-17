27-year-old unconvinced by Manchester United move due to lack of Champions League football: Reports

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United could be dealt another blow in the transfer market as their move for Adrien Rabiot might stall. The midfielder is currently unsure about a move to Old Trafford and might cancel the deal.

The main issue for Rabiot is reportedly the lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman hoping to showcase his talents on the biggest stage in Europe.

However, the midfielder’s unwillingness to join Erik Ten Hag’s side continues a worrying trend of players turning down the chance to move to the Theater of Dreams.

In fact, Rabiot was only sought as a replacement for the Red Devils' initial target, Frenkie de Jong, who has not moved to United, despite Barcelona reaching an agreement. Following United's disappointing start to the season so far, it is unlikely that any new players will be looking forward to getting on board with them.

The reticence of Rabiot to move to Manchester United could have a knock-on effect on other deals across the transfer market this summer. Juventus are also reportedly (via 90min) unable to sign Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain until the Rabiot deal goes through.

United will hope that they can convince the Frenchman to join, as their team is in dire need of upgrades. With the transfer window soon to slam shut, time might be running out for the Red Devils to bring in much-needed recruits.

Manchester United are considering a move for Casemiro

According to MARCA, the Red Devils have intentions of making more headway in the transfer market, and Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro is on their radar. While a number of players have been linked to the struggling English outfit, United have been unable to complete signings.

However, the Manchester United directors are said to be highly interested in the Brazilian midfield battery, and they are currently in Madrid because of him. Real Madrid will likely want to keep Casemiro, as he has been a consistent force in the middle of the park for the side.

However, Los Blancos are blessed with a large midfield and they may not miss the defensive midfielder that much.

If Casemiro does move to Old Trafford, he will be the second Madrid player to do so in just two years, as Raphael Varane made the switch last summer. However, with Manchester United currently in the relegation zone and struggling to win games, it is not certain that Casemiro will want to leave a team where he can win trophies.

