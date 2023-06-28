28-year-old Barcelona star has agreement in principle to join Premier League club: Reports

Barcelona star Clement Lenglet is reportedly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur as an agreement in principle is already in place.

Lenglet, 28, has been in the lower rungs of the Blaugrana's pecking order for quite a while. As a result, he has been linked with a permanent move back to Tottenham since the end of the 2022-23 season.

A left-footed ball-playing defender, the 15-cap France international spent an entire season on loan at Spurs last season. He registered one goal and two assists in 35 games across competitions for them.

According to SPORT, Lenglet has an agreement in principle with the north London outfit over a three-year contract. He is currently waiting for both the clubs to finalize a transfer fee for his permanent switch.

Barcelona are prepared to part ways with Lenglet for around £9 million. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could attempt to bring the fee down, making the most of the Catalans' dire financial situation.

Lenglet, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla for €36 million in 2018, could prove to be a decent signing for Spurs should he join them. He would likely retain his place alongside Cristian Romero and Eric Dier.

Ilkay Gundogan writes letter to Manchester City fans after completing Barcelona move

Barcelona announced Ilkay Gundogan's arrival on a free transfer from Manchester City on Monday (June 26). He has signed a deal until June 2025 with the option of another year at Xavi Hernandez's side.

After sealing his permanent move to Camp Nou, Gundogan penned an emotional letter to City faithful. He wrote on The Players' Tribune:

"When I first arrived here, I was a young man with no kids and a lot of dreams. It's hard for me to even believe, but I am leaving seven years later as a father who has fulfilled every single dream that he ever had. Today is bittersweet. Goodbyes are never easy, but it's even harder with this team.

"When I had to break the news to the boys that I was leaving, I was very emotional. I will miss all of them, honestly."

The former Borussia Dortmund and Nurnberg midfielder continued:

"But I am happy to say that I'm leaving here as a champion, and I have nothing but love for the club in my heart. How many footballers can say goodbye as the captain of a treble team?

"It's amazing what we achieved. Five Premier League titles in my seven years here. Two FA Cups. The Champions League. The treble. But those are just trophies. The thing I will remember the most is the feeling inside the squad."

Gundogan, 32, helped Pep Guardiola's team lift 14 trophies during his seven-year stint. He scored 60 goals and laid out 40 assists in 304 games across competitions for the current Premier League champions.

