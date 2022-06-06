28-year-old Barcelona star emerges as 'viable option' to be included in swap deal to sign Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona could reportedly include Memphis Depay in the deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer. The Polish hitman has emerged as one of the Catalan giants' top transfer targets as they are keen to sign a world-class striker.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona could offer Memphis Depay to Bayern Munich as part of a swap deal in exchange for Robert Lewandowski. The Bundesliga giants will be keen to sign an adequate replacement for the 33-year-old, who has arguably been the club's talisman during his eight seasons with the club.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Bavarians in all competitions. He has helped the club win eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and three DFB Pokals.

Lewandowski recently declared his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer despite having a year left on his contract, during a news conference whilst he was on international duty with Poland.

Bayern Munich will need to sign a top-quality striker this summer to replace Lewandowski if he leaves the club. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been heavily linked with a move to the Allianz Arena and is seen as a potential replacement for the Poland international.

The Bundesliga champions could, however, opt to bolster their attack even further by signing Barcelona's Memphis Depay.

The 28-year-old joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer last summer, signing a two-year contract with the club. He enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games.

A combination of injuries and the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window resulted in him falling down the pecking order. He ended the season with 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances has caught the attention of Bayern Munich. Barcelona will be open to the prospect of selling Depay this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.

They will therefore be keen to include him as part of the deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The German giants are unlikely to accept a straight swap and could therefore request a player pluys cash deal.

Bayern Munich could prefer to sign Chelsea striker rather than Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Despite Memphis Depay's impressive performances for Barcelona this season, Bayern Munich could reject the chance to sign the Dutchman as they will be keen to sign a world-class striker to replace Robert Lewandowski.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Bavarians. The Belgian joined Chelsea last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

He made the move to Stamford Bridge on the back of two incredible seasons with Inter Milan, during which he scored 64 goals in 95 games in all competitions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich have made contact with Romelu Lukaku's representatives, and want him to replace Robert Lewandowski. If they manage to sign the Chelsea forward, they'd allow Lewandowski to join Barcelona.



(Source: Bayern Munich have made contact with Romelu Lukaku's representatives, and want him to replace Robert Lewandowski. If they manage to sign the Chelsea forward, they'd allow Lewandowski to join Barcelona.(Source: @TuttoMercatoWeb 🚨 Bayern Munich have made contact with Romelu Lukaku's representatives, and want him to replace Robert Lewandowski. If they manage to sign the Chelsea forward, they'd allow Lewandowski to join Barcelona.(Source: @TuttoMercatoWeb)

Lukaku, however, endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign with Chelsea, scoring just 15 goals in 44 games. He seemingly fell out of favor with Thomas Tuchel midway through the campaign, and is reportedly eager to leave the club this summer.

