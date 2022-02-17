28-year-old German international emerges as transfer option for Barcelona: Reports

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has reportedly become a transfer target for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are believed to be interested in signing an experienced defender during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blaugrana will look to strengthen their defense this summer. The Catalan giants are believed to be keen to sign a replacement for Gerard Pique. At 35, the veteran defender is approaching the twilight of his career. Pique has been unable to maintain consistency in recent years.

Matthias Ginter joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. The 28-year-old has gone on to make 169 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored ten goals. He has also made 46 appearances for the German national team.

Ginter was part of the Germany squad that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. His composure on the ball, passing ability, and defensive skills make him the ideal transfer target for Barcelona.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @BILD_Sport ] | Barcelona are interested in signing Matthias Ginter next summer on a free, and are monitoring his situation although no offer has been made yet. AS Roma and Bayern Munich are also interested in the German. He is yet to make a decision on his future. #fcblive 📰[@BILD_Sport] | Barcelona are interested in signing Matthias Ginter next summer on a free, and are monitoring his situation although no offer has been made yet. AS Roma and Bayern Munich are also interested in the German. He is yet to make a decision on his future. #fcblive https://t.co/N2YDqxnixH

Ginter's current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer unless he signs a contract extension with the German club.

Barcelona are focused on improving their attack during the January transfer window. The Catalan giants managed to sign Adama Traore on loan from Wolves, Ferran Torres from Manchester City, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. Xavi Hernandez's side will now switch their focus to strengthening the squad's defense.

The Blaugrana are currently facing debts totaling up to €1.35 billion. The club are therefore likely to search the free agent market this summer for new signings.

Barcelona could opt to sign Chelsea star instead of Matthias Ginter

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Barcelona could cool their interest in Matthias Ginter and attempt to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Si.com, the Spanish giants are keen to sign Azpilicueta and are ready to offer the veteran defender a three-year contract. The 32-year-old is arguably a club legend at Chelsea. He has made over 450 appearances for Chelsea and has scored 15 goals.

— @sport Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta will meet with Chelsea in the next few days to decide his future. The English club have a unilateral clause to renew his contract for one more season. Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta will meet with Chelsea in the next few days to decide his future. The English club have a unilateral clause to renew his contract for one more season. — @sport https://t.co/tLwXjQbQCH

Azpilicueta has helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League title, two Europa League titles, and a FIFA Club World Cup during his nine-and-a-half seasons with the club. His experience and defensive abilities make him the ideal replacement for Gerard Pique at Barcelona.

