28-year-old PSG player rejects move to join Ligue 1 club: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Rico has refused an offer from Ligue 1 outfit Clermont Foot. The former Sevilla star sits behind formidable players Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma in PSG's goalkeeping hierarchy.

He has played just 23 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season. Those minutes came in a 3-1 win over Nantes after Costa Rican goalkeeper Navas was sent off.

15th-place Clermont reportedly positioned themselves to acquire the former Sevilla shot stopper who had also been courted by Saint Etienne. Rico, however, does not favor a move to the Auvergne club and has rejected the offer. He will hope for other offers before the window closes so he can secure playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Parisian club have been in fantastic form and will not mind losing Rico if he makes the decision to move on. Club director Leonardo Araujo reportedly has no intention of forcing the keeper to stay as well. He even allowed the option of a loan to help the Spaniard secure an exit.

The Spaniard played 13 matches for the Parisian outfit in all competitions last season, but he looks set to feature even fewer times this season. His lack of gametime is mainly due to the arrival of Donnarumma from AC Milan in the summer. Rico is under contract at the Parc des Princes until June 2024 but could leave this January to secure more game time.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino under pressure after draw against Lyon in Ligue 1

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

After struggling to draw 1-1 against Lyon on Sunday, expectations about manager Mauricio Pochettino's exit from the club have only increased.

The Argentine manager has successfully guided the French outfit to a strong pole position in Ligue 1. However, the main focus from the club's Qatari owners has been lifting the Champions League. Pochettino has until the end of the season to make that happen.

He had to field a weakened side against Lyon due to absentees in the PSG squad due to Covid and injuries. This includes the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Pochettino's side remain 11 points clear of Nice, who sit in second place in the Ligue 1 table. The French giants have all but won the domestic league at this point.

Rumors about Pochettino's inability to handle the dressing room continue to abound. A strong run for the Champions League trophy might help drown those rumors. They take on Real Madrid in the Round of 16 in the hunt for that trophy.

Edited by Aditya Singh