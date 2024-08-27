28-year-old star puts pen to paper on four-year contract with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta snaps up key transfer target: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to make Mikel Merino their third signing of the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spain midfielder has signed the contract to join the Gunners.

Romano claims the North London side are set to sign the Spanish midfielder from La Liga side Real Sociedad. Merino, who has reportedly signed a four-year deal, will join Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya in making a permanent move to Arsenal this summer.

Merino was part of Spain's 2024 Euro-winning squad which defeated England in the final. He made a telling contribution in the quarter-final against Germany, scoring a header in the 119th minute to secure a semi-final berth for his national side.

Romano made the claim on his X account, saying the deal is all sealed.

"🔴⚪️🔐 Mikel Merino has just signed his four year deal as Arsenal player. All sealed," Fabrizio Romano posted on his X account.

The 28-year-old midfielder has already played in the Premier League, spending the 2017-18 year at Newcastle United before being sold to Sociedad.

"We can get much better" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have started the season with two wins on the bounce. After defeating Wolves 2-0 at home, the Gunners emerged victorious in a tricky trip to Villa Park.

Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard started in midfield for Arteta against Aston Villa. In the post-match interview, Arteta spoke about how he felt the midfield trio fared in the match.

"It’s [the dynamism of the midfield 3] a very important part of the team for us because the way we have structure is to play through them. We had really good moments today," he said (via Arsenal's official website).

The Spaniard highlighted that they can get even better.

"Physically we are still not at our peak and we can still get much better I think," Arteta admitted.

With Partey in the side, club record signing Declan Rice is playing further forward this season. The Gunners boss said that Rice enjoys playing the position and while he is constantly learning, he has already "made a big impact".

"He [Rice] has already played huge games and made a big impact in that position. He’s so willing because he really likes it and you can tell he enjoys playing there as well," said Arteta on Rice.

If the move goes through Mikel Merino will be competing for the midfield spots alongside Rice, Partey, Jorginho, and Fabio Vieira.

