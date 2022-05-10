28-year-old could swap Arsenal for Juventus this summer in player-plus-cash deal: Reports

Juventus are reportedly planning an audacious swap deal for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, with Arthur Melo set to go in the opposite direction.

Partey's time at the Emirates Stadium has been blighted by injuries. The 28-year-old is set to miss the remainder of the Gunners' run-in due to a thigh injury he suffered in the defeat at Crystal Palace on April 4.

Spanish outlet AS has claimed that Partey may have played his last game for the North London club. They are reportedly 'constant disagreements" between the player and manager Mikel Arteta, leaving the door open for Juventus.

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_ Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled Thomas Partey out for the rest of the season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled Thomas Partey out for the rest of the season. https://t.co/LndzyDVBW8

The Ghanian international could leave Arsenal for Juventus for around £30 million, which The Express claims is £15 million less than what they bought him for from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The Old Lady are willing to offer 25-year-old Arthur Melo as part of any particular deal. The Brazilian midfielder is keen to leave Turin this summer following a disappointing stint at the Allianz Stadium.

Partey became a key member of Arteta's side earlier in the campaign, having made 26 appearances as a defensive midfielder. According to the AS report, Juve boss Massimilano Allegri holds the player in high regard and is desperate to bring him to Serie A.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc A source told Football London that the current best case scenario for Thomas Partey would be returning for the final game of the season against Everton on May 22, however, Arsenal’s medical staff are keen not to rush him back & complicate his recovery. [ @ChrisWheatley_ A source told Football London that the current best case scenario for Thomas Partey would be returning for the final game of the season against Everton on May 22, however, Arsenal’s medical staff are keen not to rush him back & complicate his recovery. [@ChrisWheatley_] #afc https://t.co/DgQA4RZjTp

Arteta admits Partey unlikely to play for Arsenal again this season amid Juventus links

The Gunners can secure their place in the Premier League's top 4 for the first time since the 2016-17 season if they win away at arch-rivals Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Following a run of three consecutive defeats at the start of April which threatened to derail their season, Arsenal have since won four games on the bounce. They find themselves just a point behind Chelsea, who are in third place.

The upcoming North London derby is arguably Arteta's biggest game in charge since taking over at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019.

Despite speculation that Partey may return for the clash, Arteta confirmed last week that it was unlikely the Ghanian would play again this term. The Spanish boss said (as quoted by The Metro):

"He’s progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well. We don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully, I am wrong."

Ben White is another player who has been missing through injury in recent games. Arteta was asked about the centre-back's fitness ahead of Thursday's huge encounter. As per The Metro, the 40-year-old boss replied:

"I think so. He’s been starting to do a little bit of work now on the [training] pitch. We want everybody available because we know that game is so important."

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Mohamed Elneny has been a key player to Arsenal’s fight for the Champions League qualification spot. Losing Thomas Partey was a devastating blow, but Mikel Arteta has managed to harness something extraordinary from his loyal Egyptian workhorse Mohamed Elneny has been a key player to Arsenal’s fight for the Champions League qualification spot. Losing Thomas Partey was a devastating blow, but Mikel Arteta has managed to harness something extraordinary from his loyal Egyptian workhorse 🇪🇬 Mohamed Elneny has been a key player to Arsenal’s fight for the Champions League qualification spot. Losing Thomas Partey was a devastating blow, but Mikel Arteta has managed to harness something extraordinary from his loyal Egyptian workhorse ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/QEgNXxqaK5

