29-year-old Argentine left frustrated after having Barcelona move blocked by current club: Reports

Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is infuriated that Ajax have denied him the chance to join Barcelona so far, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The Catalans have already signed forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City this month. Xavi's side are now keen to strengthen their squad further before the January transfer window slams shut.

While signing a centre-forward is said to be a priority for Barcelona this month, they are also on the lookout for a new left-back. The Camp Nou outfit have reportedly identified Ajax defender Tagliafico as a potential recruit.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona have formalized their interest in the Argentina international.

However, Ajax have blocked any move to the Camp Nou for the 29-year-old so far. Tagliafico has been left frustrated with his current club's stance as a result.

Tagliafico is aware that an opportunity to join a team like Barcelona will not come often for a 29-year-old. The Argentinean left-back is reportedly keen to seal a move to the Catalan outfit this month.

Ajax reportedly indicated to Tagliafico that they would consider letting him go if they received an acceptable offer last summer. However, the Dutch club appear reluctant to sanction a move for him during the ongoing winter transfer window.

Blaugrana are said to be looking to acquire Tagliafico's services on a loan deal. Ajax, though, have no desire to entertain such an agreement at the moment.

Nicolás Tagliafico's pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal - while FCB only think of loan move. Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career.

Barcelona could persuade Ajax to sanction a move for Tagliafico if they offer to sign him on a permanent deal. The Catalans buying the left-back would give the Eredivisie giants the chance to sign a replacement.

Erik ten Hag keen to keep Tagliafico amid Barcelona interest

It is worth noting that it is Ajax boss Erik ten Hag who has blocked Tagliafico a move to Camp Nou. The Dutch tactician recently said:

"We don't want to let him go. I will definitely fight to keep him. I certainly notice that it is also important for him that he also gets to play, but sometimes you end up in that situation due to certain circumstances, and then you will also have to exercise a certain professionalism."

Nicolas Tagliafico wants to leave Ajax now that FC Barcelona has come forward, sources around the player report. Ten Hag does not want to lose Argentinian and says will fight until the last to keep him.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will manage to keep Tagliafico or Ajax will finally sanction a move for him this month.

