29-year-old goalkeeper to undergo Manchester United medical today ahead of potential transfer: Reports

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland is set to undergo a medical later today (5 January) ahead of a proposed transfer to Manchester United, according to journalist Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic.

The 29-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park. However, the Eagles have the option of extending his stay at the club for another season.

The Red Devils are eyeing a six-month loan deal for the English goalkeeper considering the circumstances. They signed Martin Dubravka on a temporary one-season deal from Newcastle United last summer.

However, the Magpies recalled the Slovakia international earlier this month, midway through his stay with the Old Trafford outfit. Hence, manager Erik ten Hag will be in need of a backup for David de Gea.

Recalling Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest was an option but the Red Devils decided against it. The English goalkeeper joined the Tricky Trees for increased playing time.

It would have been harsh on the 25-year-old if he was recalled midway through his spell at the City Ground just to be restored to the bench. De Gea's status as the club's No. 1 choice between the sticks is not up for debate under the Dutch tactician. The Spaniard has played in 23 games across competitions this season, with the exception being the two EFL Cup games earlier this term.

Butland, in that regard, would be a smart addition to the team. He has experience playing in the Premier League, having spent seven seasons in England's top flight before the current campaign.

It remains to be seen if the formalities will be completed before Manchester United's FA Cup third-round clash against Everton on 6 January.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea explains Ten Hag despite 3-0 win

Manchester United beat AFC Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on 3 January but Ten Hag was still frustrated with his team.

This is according to De Gea, who said after the game (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He was happy with the clean sheet but at the same time, he was a bit angry. Because we conceded too many chances and we were too open at the end of the game, so he was a bit angry."

"He (Ten Hag)'s doing well. I say before, he puts every player in the same direction and we feel like a proper team. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play for this club and that's massive."

David de Gea @D_DeGea An incredible honour to join the top 10 appearances in the history of this club - We have more to achieve together An incredible honour to join the top 10 appearances in the history of this club - We have more to achieve together 🔴 https://t.co/ZtGqqt3Xhu

The Cherries had seven shots, four of which were on target but failed to score past the Spanish goalkeeper. The win means Manchester United are now on a six-game winning run across competitions.

