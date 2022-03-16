3 Barcelona stars against PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Camp Nou: Reports

As per reports from El Nacional, three Barcelona stars are against the idea of Lionel Messi making a sensational return to the club from PSG (Paris Saint-Germain). They include goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, veteran defender Gerard Pique and midfielder Riqui Puig.

Lionel Messi has not been able to impress at the Parc des Princes following his free transfer last summer. He has scored just two goals in 18 Ligue 1 games for the French side, although his assists tally of 11 is still quite impressive. The Argentine superstar was even booed by PSG fans on Sunday in the 3-0 win against Bordeaux.

With the 34-year-old struggling to make his mark in PSG colors, the Argentine maestro's future looks up in the air once again. However, as suggested by the aforementioned report, a return to Barcelona could be complicated with three Barcelona stars making it clear that they do not want the forward to return.

The Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is one of the players as the German does not share a cordial relationship with Lionel Messi. The German even threatened to leave the club last summer if the Argentine remained at Camp Nou. He has made it clear to Xavi Hernandez that he does not want the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to return to the Nou Camp.

Midfielder Riqui Puig is also believed to not be on good terms with the 34-year-old. The youngster believes that Messi's return will prevent the development of players like Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Gavi. Gerard Pique, who was once a very close friend of the Argentine great, is also interestingly against the return of the Argentine superstar.

For more than a decade and a half, the Argentine maestro was the poster boy of the Catalan giants and was at the heart of everything the club achieved. The long association between the Blaugrana and their best-ever player looked like a never-ending story. However, it came to an emotional end last summer as the club could not offer him a new contract owing to their financial troubles.

Paris Saint-Germain capitalized on the financial woes of the Spanish giants. However, it is fair to say that the 34-year-old has not managed to live up to his usual high standards following his free transfer to the French giants.

Should Barcelona bring Lionel Messi back from PSG?

Messi is arguably the best player ever to feature for Barcelona. However, it would probably be in the club's best interest to not sanction a return of the 34-year-old. Xavi Hernandez is doing a brilliant job at the club and it appears the Blaugrana are not far away from getting back to where they belong among Europe's elite.

The Catalans made some smart free transfers in the summer and winter windows that have propelled them to recent success. Bringing Messi back could deny them game time.

The Blaugrana have some of the finest young talents in world football right now who could grow alongside each other and take the club back to their glory days. Messi's return could hinder the progress of these youngsters. It would not be wise of Xavi to bring Messi back even though he might fancy reuniting with his former teammate.

