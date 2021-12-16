3 Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Everton clash - Reports

Three first-team Chelsea players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their game against Everton, according to Goal.

Chelsea have become the latest English side to have been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in their camp. The Blues join the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur who have had games postponed due to the number of cases in the squad.

According to the aforementioned source, the three unnamed players, who tested positive for COVID-19, are valuable first-team players under Thomas Tuchel. The 48-year-old manager was expected to name two of those players in the team for the game against Everton.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have already had a player sidelined due to COVID-19. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic had already been infected by the virus ahead of their Champions League tie against Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

As things stand, there is no news on whether the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton will be postponed or not. However, judging by the recent postponements of games involving Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, it is a very realistic possibility.

GOAL News @GoalNews Three more Chelsea first-team stars have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their clash with Everton today, GOAL can reveal.



There has been no indication as yet that the match will be postponed. Three more Chelsea first-team stars have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their clash with Everton today, GOAL can reveal.There has been no indication as yet that the match will be postponed. https://t.co/8lkkCValma

The festive period in the English football calendar is filled with games coming in thick and fast. A rescheduled fixture in this period will be the last thing Chelsea will need in the race for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are involved in an intense title race along with Manchester City and Liverpool

Chelsea are currently involved in a fierce title battle with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. The Blues are currently third in the standings, having amassed 36 points from their first 16 matches.

Chelsea had a chance to close the gap on leaders Manchester City by two points by beating Everton tonight. However, with circumstances out of their hands, that could be a tall order. The Blues are also just one point behind second-placed Liverpool in the table.

Chelsea looked favorites for the Premier League title a few weeks ago. However, the Blues have run into a poor patch of form in the league, which has seen them struggle to secure positive results consistently. Chelsea suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against West Ham United before toiling to a 3-2 win against Leeds United in their last fixture.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Those players are known to have had contact with others in the squad this week. It throws Thomas Tuchel's Everton plans into dissaray: #CFC Chelsea have had three more players test positive for Covid (on top of Kovacic who we knew was isolating).Those players are known to have had contact with others in the squad this week. It throws Thomas Tuchel's Everton plans into dissaray: goal.com/en-gb/news/che… Chelsea have had three more players test positive for Covid (on top of Kovacic who we knew was isolating). Those players are known to have had contact with others in the squad this week. It throws Thomas Tuchel's Everton plans into dissaray: goal.com/en-gb/news/che… #CFC

Edited by Diptanil Roy