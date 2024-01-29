3 Chelsea stars passed fit for Liverpool clash, Romeo Lavia out indefinitely: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been handed an injury boost, with three players expected to return to the matchday squad against Liverpool on Wednesday, January 31. However, midfielder Romeo Lavia is set to be out indefinitely after picking up a thigh injury.

As per a report in the Evening Standard, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill are in line to make the Chelsea squad. All three are currently involved in first-team training and could face Liverpool in the Premier League this week.

Colwill was named in the starting XI for the FA Cup clash against Aston Villa but got injured in the warm-up and was replaced by Alfie Gilchrist. Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the injury after the match and said (via Chelsea's official website):

"No, we don't believe it's so bad. A small issue where he didn't feel comfortable. We knew before we maybe don't start with him, but then he was ready to play. Then he felt something but it's not a big issue. I hope he can train tomorrow."

Pochettino also spoke about Nkunku and Gusto ahead of the FA Cup clash and said:

"They could be available for Liverpool on Wednesday (January 31), they could be. We need to see how they evolve in the next few days. We are positive, but we will see. They won't be available for tomorrow (Friday)."

Chelsea travel to Anfield this week, where Liverpool will be playing their first league match since Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea may need reinforcements this month

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Chelsea need to assess their situation as Christopher Nkunku has not been fit and available for long. He added that the club need to figure things out quickly but also cannot rush into a decision.

He said (via The Guardian):

"It's true that now, in the next few days, we are going to see the situation. That's why I told you that I am a little worried. I still don't have all the information about whether he is going to be available or not for a small initial period. We need to be very clinical to take some decisions to think and see how we fix the problem."

Chelsea have not signed a senior player for the men's team this month. They are reportedly looking to sell striker Armando Broja, amid interest from Fulham and Wolverhampton.