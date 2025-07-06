3 European giants join Liverpool in race to sign €25m rated Serie A star: Reports

The trio of Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Juventus have joined Liverpool in their pursuit of Fiorentina defender Dodo, as per reports. The Serie A star is rated highly after another impressive season in Italy, where he helped his side reach the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

According to Corriere Fiorentina (via SempreInter), Dodo is prepared to leave the Florence-based club this summer after spending three years on their books. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man is expected to cost around €25 million and is actively pushing to leave the Serie A side.

Liverpool have registered an interest in the Brazilian right-back, who appeared in 35 of 38 league games for La Viola in the 2024-25 season. They have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen but are open to signing another right-back, and Dodo is in their sights.

Dodo is also attracting interest from Spain, where Barcelona remain keen on signing a right-back to provide competition and cover for Jules Kounde. The Spanish champions have the Brazilian on their list of targets but are unlikely to make a move without first moving some players in their squad.

In addition to the interest from abroad, the report also states that two of Italy's leading sides, Juventus and Inter Milan, are also keen on the 26-year-old. The exit of Simone Inzaghi will give the Nerazzurri a chance to refresh their roster this summer, and Dodo is a target. Juventus, as well, are eyeing the Brazilian as they look to strengthen their ranks this summer.

Liverpool linked with move for Portugal-based star: Reports

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Portugal-based midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer, as per CaughtOffside (via GIVEMESPORT). The Benfica man is attracting interest from Anfield this summer after impressing in the colours of the Portuguese giants.

The report has revealed that Liverpool boss Arne Slot is very keen on a reunion with the Turkiye international this summer. He coached the 24-year-old during his time in charge of Dutch outfit Feyenoord, and wishes to have him in his ranks once again.

Slot's side have already signed Florian Wirtz in a record-breaking transfer this summer but are keen to provide quality depth, as well. The midfielder could be available for a reported fee of just €40 million, making a move for him an attractive possibility for the Reds. A move for Kokcu will possibly spell the end of Wataru Endo's Liverpool career despite the Japanese star wanting to stay at the club.

