3 European giants willing to pay €60m to sign Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy: Reports

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is attracting interest from several teams in Europe, with the most notable being Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Mendy has been the first-choice left-back for Madrid this season, making 19 appearances across all competitions, during which he has registered just one assist. The Frenchman's contract runs out in 2025 and there has been no talk of a renewal yet.

The 27-year-old joined Los Blancos from Lyon in 2019 for an initial fee of €48 million, with €5 million in add-ons. He has made 124 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 10 goals and picking up 23 assists. Mendy's exploits have helped the team to two La Liga titles and last season's Champions League triumph.

While Mendy has been a consistent performer, Real Madrid are believed to be interested in selling him to fund an upgrade at left-back. The likes of Alphonso Davies and Fran Garcia have been touted as potential replacements.

Spanish outlet Fichajes believes that Mendy's poor offensive contribution has convinced his club to make him available for a transfer. With more than two years left on his contract, Madrid expect to sell him for €60 million.

Real Madrid eye attacking reinforcements, target AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham: Reports

Tammy Abraham has scored 32 goals in 75 appearances for AS Roma.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to Defensa Central.

Abraham joined AS Roma from Chelsea for a £34 million fee last summer and has made 75 appearances since, scoring 32 goals and racking up seven assists. He helped the Italian side lift the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last year.

The 25-year-old, who is contracted to the Giallorossi until June 2026, made his mark at Chelsea after being promoted from their youth setup. He scored 30 goals and got 12 assists in 82 matches for the Blues before moving to Italy.

With Karim Benzema in the twilight of his career and Mariano Diaz failing to impress, Los Blancos are believed to have identified Abraham as a potential target for the summer. He has five goals in 22 appearances this season, most recently scoring a last-minute equalizer against Serie A champions AC Milan on Sunday, January 8.

Edin Dzeko and Marcus Thuram are the other strikers linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes