3 Manchester City stars serious doubts for their crucial clash with Arsenal: Reports

Manchester City defensive trio Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji are reportedly at risk of missing their side's vital encounter with Arsenal on Sunday (May 31).

The Daily Mail (via City Xtra) reports that Walker is a serious doubt for City's clash with the Gunners. The Cityzens captain sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with England this week. He trudged off in the first half of his nation's 1-0 loss to Brazil (March 23).

Walker will undergo tests on his hamstring to determine his availability. Stones will also be studied after he suffered an injury representing the Three Lions in a 2-2 draw with Belgium. He's losing his fight to be fit for Arsenal's visit but is hopeful that he won't be sidelined for an extended period, per the Daily Star (via the source above).

Akanji's chances of being fit for Manchester City are doubtful after he returned early from international duty, per The Sun. He picked up a knock while away with Switzerland and missed their 1-0 friendly win against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday (March 26).

Pep Guardiola has a massive defensive headache to deal with as he looks to beat Mikel Arteta's table-topping Gunners. All three have been vital for his side this season and could be absent against the Premier League's top scorers.

Manchester City head into Sunday's game third in the league, trailing Arsenal by one point. They also sit behind Liverpool who are level on points with the north Londoners but have an inferior goal difference (7).

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly start against Arsenal

There is good news for Guardiola regarding Kevin De Bruyne's fitness ahead of Arsenal's visit to the Etihad. The Belgian playmaker looks to be available despite missing the international break.

The Daily Star reports that De Bruyne trained with Manchester City's Elite Development Squad on Tuesday (March 26). He is expected to start for the Cityzens on Sunday.

De Bruyne has been in fine form since returning from a long-term hamstring injury in January. He's appeared 14 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and 13 assists.

There were fears regarding his fitness after the veteran midfielder was left out of Belgium's squad for friendly action this week. He also sat out Manchester City's 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals due to a groin strain.

However, De Bruyne has seemingly been working on his fitness with the club's youth squad. Guardiola will be eager to have him available given his form and experience in similar high-pressure games.