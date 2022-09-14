3 Manchester United players miss training - Reports

Manchester United trio Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford reportedly missed the club's most recent training session.

As per BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, the trio were absent from Red Devils training on Wednesday (September 14) morning. He recently tweeted:

"No Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek or Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man Utd training this morning."

Erik ten Hag's side are currently preparing for a UEFA Europa League encounter away to Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday (September 15). United will enter the contest after losing their Europa League opener 1-0 against Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week.

Rashford and Van de Beek weren't included in Manchester United's squad for the defeat against Sociedad. Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, was named on the bench but didn't make his way onto the pitch.

The Mirror reported earlier this week that Van de Beek had sustained a knock, which kept him out of action. The report went on to state that the Dutchman could've returned for United's match against Crystal Palace last weekend. However, the game was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The report had no updates on Wan-Bissaka or Rashford.

Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek and Rashford have had varied levels of involvement for Manchester United this season

Wan-Bissaka and Van de Beek are on the periphery of Manchester United's squad this season.

The Red Devils have preferred to use Diogo Dalot at right-back, reducing the former's playing time. Wan-Bissaka has received just four minutes of action this season, having come off the bench during United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Van de Beek has also found it hard to get time on the pitch, with Ten Hag playing a midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay. Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid has also not helped the Dutch midfielder's playing time.

Van de Beek has made three Premier League appearances off the bench this term, aggregating just 19 minutes in total.

Rashford's absence from training will consequently be the most worrying bit of news for Manchester United fans. The forward has found a new lease of life under Ten Hag and has been one of the club's best players this term.

In six Premier League matches, Rashford has already scored thrice and assisted two goals. He managed only four goals and two assists in 25 league matches last season, evidencing the leap he has taken under Ten Hag.

