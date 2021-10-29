3 Manchester United players seek crunch talks with Solskjaer regarding their roles - Reports

The Manchester United trio of Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly reportedly want to hold talks regarding their future at the club. The players are not happy with their game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is under pressure himself.

Ole is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United as the results have not been going their way. Despite three top signings in the summer, the performances on the pitch have been sub-par.

The Sun claims that Van de Beek wants to know if he has a future at the club otherwise he will leave in January. The Dutchman had an offer to join Everton on loan this season but was asked to remain at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly is reportedly unhappy that Ole prefers to play a half-fit Harry Maguire instead of giving him a chance. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is also unhappy as he has not got enough minutes under his belt after being persuaded to stay.

Ian Wright questions Ole's selection at Manchester United

Meanwhile, Ian Wright is not pleased with the recent selections made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He believes the Manchester United players on the bench offer a lot more than the ones on the pitch.

On the Ringer FC podcast, the Arsenal legend said:

"I'm hearing that Harry Maguire's not fit enough right now but he's still playing when you've got Eric Bailly there. You've got Donny van de Beek. Jadon Sancho cost £70m, I know he maybe wasn't fit at the start of the season but that guy has been brought in to create chances and to play on the right-hand side, which doesn't work anywhere near as effectively as the left. But he can't get a game.

"Paul Pogba is still the highest assister in the Premier League, he can't get a game," he added. "So you think to yourself, ''What the hell is going on and how long can this continue?'

"Jesse Lingard! How's Jesse Lingard had a season like he had at West Ham and come back and now can't get into that Manchester United team?" he asked. "He's one of the best pressers you will see, the man's killing it for England and killing it for West Ham. Come on man!"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United take on Tottenham on Saturday night and reports suggest Ole will be sacked if the Red Devils lose the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee