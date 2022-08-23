3 Premier League clubs show interest in 24-year-old Arsenal outcast: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is attracting transfer interest from Premier League trio West Ham United, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth, according to The Daily Express.

Maitland-Niles rose through the ranks at Arsenal's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2014. He has since played 132 matches in all competitions for them, contributing to 11 goals in the process.

However, the England international fell out of favor under Mikel Arteta in 2020. He then spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and AS Roma before returning to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arteta, though, does not intend to reinstate the 24-year-old back into his first-team squad. The midfielder has been left out of each of the Gunners' three matchday squads so far this season.

The north London giants are thus looking to offload Maitland-Niles before the transfer window closes on September 1. They prefer to sell him on a permanent deal, but a loan move is also possible, according to the aforementioned source.

Meanwhile, Maitland-Niles is not short of options should he leave Arsenal this summer. West Ham have already been credited with an interest in signing him on a loan deal before next week's transfer deadline.

Apart from the Irons, Premier League newcomers Fulham and Bournemouth have also identified the Englishman as a potential recruit, as per the report. It is unclear, however, whether they want him on loan or permanently.

Maitland-Niles has his current contract with Arsenal expiring at the end of the season. He would thus have to sign a new deal if he is to leave the club on loan this summer.

Two European clubs also keen on Arsenal's Maitland-Niles

West Ham, Fulham and Bournemouth are prepared to offer Maitland-Niles the chance to stay in England. However, he also has suitors abroad if the report is to be believed.

Two European clubs are said to have shown interest in the Arsenal outcast this summer. The identities of the teams in question, though, are yet to be known.

Maitland-Niles was reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window. However, it is unclear whether Steve Cooper's side remain interested in him.

The versatile midfielder made 12 appearances across all competitions for Roma, who he joined on loan midway through last season. He failed to register a single goal or assist for Jose Mourinho's side.

