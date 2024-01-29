3 Premier League clubs want Chelsea attacker, Blues want at least £35m: Reports

Striker Armando Broja reportedly has three Premier League clubs interested in him as Chelsea exit looms. The Blues are said to be looking for £35 million for the 22-year-old.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are looking to sell Broja this month and are still waiting for a good offer. They are aware of interest from Fulham and Wolverhampton while Aston Villa are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.

The journalist has claimed that Fulham are in talks with Chelsea and are looking to seal a deal. They have not made a bid for the forward yet, same as Wolverhampton.

The Blues are open to loaning the forward out this month, but only if an obligation to buy is added to the contract. They want £35 million to seal the deal this month but are willing to agree on a similar fee with the obligation in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino compares Chelsea star to Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino believes that Armando Broja has massive potential and claimed that the forward needed time. He backed the striker to go on the same path as Harry Kane and was quoted by The Atheltic as saying:

"The potential is massive. It's about the process. All the biggest strikers always need time. When they are young you need to find the right balance. But I still believe he has the potential to be an amazing striker. It's a process, a matter of time. We can provide the time he is going to need time to be good and not so good. (There will be) positive things and mistakes. There will be good performances and not so good performances."

He added:

"(At Chelsea) You are always going to be compared with the biggest strikers (from the past), like (Jimmy Floyd) Hasselbaink, (Didier) Drogba and that is difficult for a young guy. [But] It's (important) to live with these rumours [...] with the pressure of being a top player [...] to be at these type of clubs... [And] I always compare with Harry Kane. He was at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester. He spent time to find his real balance and then in our first six months (at Tottenham) he started to perform in December/January. We started to see his real potential."

Broja suffered an ACL injury last season and has just returned to the pitch. He has started just six Premier League matches and scored once.