3 Premier League giants interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde: Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has reportedly emerged on Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal's respective radars ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kounde, 24, has turned a lot of heads with his fine performances for the Blaugrana since arriving from Sevilla for around £44 million last summer. Mainly operating as a right-back, he has helped them lift the 2022-23 La Liga title.

A right-footed ball-playing defender renowned for his tackling and heading, the 19-cap France international has registered one goal and six assists in 38 matches for his team so far. However, he is currently unhappy about his playing role and would be willing to secure a permanent switch away from Camp Nou this summer, as per SPORT.

According to Fichajes, Kounde has already managed to attract attention from three Premier League giants.

Manchester United have expressed an interest in roping in the Bordeaux academy graduate as they are hoping to bolster their defensive depth. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of the star's passing ability.

Manchester City are also keen to sign Kounde as an ideal replacement for Aymeric Laporte, who is expected to leave soon. They have also identified the 2020 Europa League winner as a successor to Kyle Walker in the long run.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have set their sights on the Barcelona player as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is aiming to introduce quality in his backline. They are keen to properly prepare for UEFA Champions League action next campaign.

Kounde, who has a contract until June 2027 with the Blaugrana, was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer prior to his move to the La Liga winners. It remains to be seen whether the Blues re-launch their transfer pursuit or not.

Barcelona superstar opens up on his contentment at the club

Speaking to Interia Sport, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski admitted that he is happy at the club. He said:

"I'm happy, I've never felt this way before. Nowhere else would I find as much love as the one Barcelona have given me so far. And I'm not just talking about the club... but also about the people and about the city overall."

Lewandowski, 34, has proved to be an excellent summer signing for the Blaugrana this term. He has been a vital part of his side's resurgence under Xavi Hernandez, helping them win La Liga with his 23 league goals so far.

A 10-time Bundesliga winner, the former Borussia Dortmund player has also been prolific in other competitions this season. He has scored four in domestic cups and six in Europe, including five in the UEFA Champions League.

