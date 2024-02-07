3 Real Madrid stars doubtful for crunch La Liga clash against Girona: Reports

Real Madrid trio Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and Vinicius Jr. could all miss their side's potential title-deciding La Liga clash against Girona on February 10, as per journalist Arancho Rodriguez.

Los Blancos, who are without David Alaba and Eder Militao due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries, are atop the La Liga table with 58 points from 23 outings. Girona, on the other hand, are just two points behind Carlo Ancelotti's side in the standings from 23 games as well.

Rudiger, who arrived on a Bosman move from Chelsea in 2022, has been a crucial first-team starter for his team this season. The 30-year-old centre-back has started 28 of his side's 33 matches across competitions so far and is currently dealing with a hamstring problem.

Nacho, on the other hand, has made 26 appearances for Real Madrid this season. The 34-year-old has started his boyhood club's last three La Liga matches, but has reportedly sustained an injury this week.

Vinicius, who has missed 11 outings owing to multiple injuries so far this campaign, failed to feature in Los Blancos' 1-1 La Liga home draw against Atletico Madrid this Monday. The 23-year-old Brazilian pulled up injured during the pre-match warm-up against their city rivals.

Real Madrid dealt major transfer blow

Earlier last month, AS claimed that Erling Haaland's entourage believe that the star should leave Manchester City to join Real Madrid in the future. The forward's camp are of the opinion that the 23-year-old has a better chance of lifting the Ballon d'Or at Carlo Ancelotti's outfit.

When asked to opine on the recent rumors involving Haaland and the La Liga club, Pep Guardiola stated that Manchester City are hopeful about retaining the striker's services. He replied (h/t GOAL):

"We want him – for a long, long time at this club. For a long time. We are in love with him. What happens in the future? Honestly, I don't know. We are happy to have him, hopefully he's happy to be with us. That is what we know. And the rest? I don't know."

Guardiola, who helped Haaland net 52 times and register nine assists in 53 games across all competitions for City last campaign, continued:

"It's normal that Real Madrid want the best players, and Barcelona want the best players, or [clubs] in Italy, or PSG want the best players. We want the best players and Manchester United and Liverpool and Arsenal and everyone. It's normal, it's not a surprise. A link like that is an honor for us. It means that we did a good job, and especially Erling. In his case, he made an incredible job."

So far this season, the Real Madrid-linked striker has scored 19 goals and laid out six assists in 24 overall appearances for Manchester City.