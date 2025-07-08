3 Saudi Arabian sides keen on signing Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish this summer: Reports

The future of Manchester City's winger Jack Grealish has remained a topic of interest in the transfer market this summer. According to Diario AS (via Tribal Football), the trio of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Neom SC of the Saudi Pro League are interested in signing Grealish.

Ad

The Englishman has struggled to meet the expectations of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad in recent times, prompting exit talks. At Aston Villa, he was arguably the best winger in their ranks. His brilliance and ability to deliver in attack put him on the radar of Manchester United and City. However, Grealish opted to join City as their most expensive signing in 2021 for a record €117.50 million.

Since joining the Cityzens, Grealish's attacking threat and proficiency to deliver have dipped. His poor run of form arguably prompted City to sign Jeremy Doku in 2023, who has risen above him in the left-wing pecking order. Last season, Grealish registered 32 appearances, delivering three goals and five assists.

Ad

Trending

Doku, meanwhile, recorded eight goals and nine assists in 41 games for Manchester City. This arguably shows why Grealish featured as second fiddle to Doku. Guardiola also dropped Grealish from City's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup before their Round of 16 elimination by Al-Hilal.

The aforementioned source also claimed that Grealish's potential suitors from the Saudi Pro League could match his £300,000 weekly wage. While negotiations are expected to continue, the English winger is reportedly looking to run down his remaining two-year contract at City.

Ad

Grealish has delivered 17 goals and 23 assists in 157 appearances for City and remains contracted at the club till June 2027.

Nico Gonzalez is set to leave Manchester City this summer - Reports

Manchester City FC v Al-Hilal: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Nico Gonzalez, who joined City from Porto for a reported £50 million in January 2025, is reportedly set to leave the club, according to Manchester City News. The report also revealed that intermediaries have offered Gonzalez to several clubs in Europe and beyond.

Ad

Due to the return of Rodri and the summer signing of Tijjani Reijnders, Gonzalez's game time is anticipated to reduce next season. Thus, City are open to selling him despite that he only recently joined the club in January.

Since joining City, Gonzalez has only made 17 appearances. The Spaniard also made just one appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup. Thus, given the depth of City's central midfield options, an exit could be a good option for the 23-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More