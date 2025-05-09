3 Serie A giants set for summer tussle to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are preparing to lock horns for the services of Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, according to Sempre Milan. The Belgian forward has been quite impressive for the Gunners this season, registering 10 goals and eight assists from 53 games.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the San Siro. The Serie A giants are planning to get attacking reinforcements before the start of the new season, with Joao Felix and Riccardo Sottil currently on temporary deals.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze is likely to be offloaded, leaving Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic as the only options in attack. The Rossoneri want to address the situation by roping in Trossard, but prising him away from the Emirates won't be easy.

While the 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season, he is already in talks with Arsenal to sign a new deal. Negotiations were briefly paused in January, but have since resumed.

The Gunners are keen to create a long-term plan for the player, who is highly rated by Mikel Arteta. Trossard has apparently requested a two-year deal with the option of an additional year, and talks have progressed positively so far.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Napoli are also eyeing the Belgian with interest, while three unnamed English clubs are apparently in the race as well. Arsenal, however, are expected to tie the player down to a new deal.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Premier League forward?

Matheus Cunha

Arsenal are planning to hijack Manchester United's move for Matheus Cunha this summer, according to talkSPORT (via Metro). The Brazilian forward has been in red-hot form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering 17 goals and six assists from 33 games.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are trying to secure his services before the start of the new campaign. Ruben Amorim's side have failed to impress in the final third this season, as Cunha is seen as an upgrade on the current options in the squad.

While there's significant interest in the 25-year-old, Manchester United are apparently leading the race for his services at the moment. However, Arsenal are plotting to ruin their plans.

The Gunners are likely to indulge in the transfer market after another trophyless season and have apparently zeroed in on Cunha to improve their attack. It is believed that they have scheduled a meeting with the north London side to discuss a possible move to the Emirates this summer.

