4 Barcelona players prefer not to see Lionel Messi return to Camp Nou amid transfer links – Reports

Four Barcelona players are reportedly against the idea of the club re-signing Lionel Messi. Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Marc Andre-Ter-Stegen are the players opposing the club's plans.

As per a report in El Nacional, the idea of Messi rejoining Barcelona in the summer is not a popular idea for all at the club. There are some players who are not keen on the Argentine being a part of the squad next season.

They claim that Lewandowski wants to be the star of the team and lead their attack next season. But he knows that he will have to adjust his style to suit the PSG star's style or suffer a similar fate to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Fati has had the #10 jersey since the departure of the FIFA World Cup winner and is reluctant to let go of it. Moreover, his future at the club is already in the balance and the belief is that he will be sold to make space.

Dembele is reportedly against the move because he will have to make way in the starting XI. The Frenchman wants to start every week and knows it will be impossible with Messi in the squad.

Ter Stegen has not had a good relationship with the Argentine, as per the report. El Nacional claimed that the goalkeeper had issues with the forward and believes Xavi will take away his captaincy (club's 4th) once Messi arrives.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona from PSG?

Joan Laporta has hinted that he will be trying to lure Lionel Messi back to Barcelona in the summer. He claimed that the doors were always open for the forward and said:

"I have to find a way to improve Messi's current relationship with Barca. We'll see, but he knows Barca's door is always open to him. Messi is the best player in the history of football. He has been the most important player in the history of Barca. But, I have to be very careful with what I say, because he is a PSG player, and I have to have respect that."

Messi's contract at PSG expires in the summer and they are unlikely to activate the option to extend it by another season.

Poll : 0 votes