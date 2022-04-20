5 Premier League clubs show interest as Chelsea agree to sell forgotten star this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to offload Michy Batshuayi this summer, with as many as five Premier League clubs said to be interested in his services. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Southampton, Brighton and Leeds United are all considering a move for Batshusayi, as per Team Talk.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2016 for €40 million but has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge. So far, he has made just 48 Premier League appearances for the Blues, with several loan spells undertaken in the last six years.

Batshuayi has represented Crystal Palace on loan twice, while Borussia Dortmund and Valencia have also taken the former Standard Liege man temporarily.

He is currently plying his trade for Besiktas on loan and has adapted well to the Turkish Super Lig. He has scored 14 goals and provided five assists from 28 league matches for the defending Turkish champions.

His deal with Chelsea is set to expire in 2023 and the club will have to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

Besiktas are said to be interested in making his move to Turkey permanent. Meanwhile, unnamed clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are monitoring his situation as well.

Despite his lack of gametime at Chelsea, Michy Batshuayi has proven himself as a decent goalscorer

Michy Batshuayi has prove his mettle at club and international level

Michy Batshuayi might not be the most regular goalscorer in the world, nor is he at the level of the best strikers on the planet. However, the 28-year-old has proved his mettle in front of goal and is a fairly decent goalscorer.

He has scored 25 goals from 77 matches in all competitions for Chelsea. His record at Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace is also impressive, although he failed to hit the ground running during his loan spell at Valencia. He scored nine goals in 14 matches for Dortmund and eight in 33 matches for Palace. He could only score three goals in 23 appearances for Valencia though.

Batshuayi's total of 23 goals from 41 matches on the international scene for Belgium is also indicative of his goalscoring prowess.

It remains to be seen what the next chapter in his career will be. However, judging by his antecedents, his next club could benefit from his goalscoring prowess.

Edited by Aditya Singh