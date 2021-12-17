€50 million-rated midfielder turns deaf ear to Chelsea interest despite ‘delayed’ contract renewal - Reports

Chelsea are willing to spend €50 million to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi, but the player's preference to remain at Camp Nou might come as a blow. The Blaugrana are struggling financially, so €50million would seem like a lot of money as it would help them light the load on their coffers.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly keen to break the bank to sign Gavi. The Spaniard’s emergence this season has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise dull season for Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Chelsea are not paying the clause, despite rumours.

More: Barcelona consider Gavi’s contract extension now at final stages. Positive meeting with his agent, new five year deal on the table and salary to be increased season after season. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB Chelsea are not paying the clause, despite rumours. #CFC More: youtube.com/watch?v=ZPOIR3… Barcelona consider Gavi’s contract extension now at final stages. Positive meeting with his agent, new five year deal on the table and salary to be increased season after season. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCBChelsea are not paying the clause, despite rumours. #CFCMore: youtube.com/watch?v=ZPOIR3…

Marca, however, claim that Barcelona are looking to renew Gavi’s contract which is set to expire in 18 months. The midfielder is also keen to extend his stay at Barcelona and that will come as a boost for new manager Xavi.

Gavi’s preference to stay at Chelsea will be a blow for Chelsea

Chelsea have some talented young players in their academy and in their first team. Despite that, potentially missing out on Gavi would be a blow for the London club. New Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly a big fan of the teenager and was impressed with his maturity even before taking over as the manager. Xavi said in October:

“He’s a guy with so much talent. What surprises me the most is that he is only 17 years old and he is competing like a guy who is 30 years old. He is already showing at the age of just 17 that he can compete at the highest level. It’s incredible. Technically, he is very good and he also has the physical attributes to be a success. He has everything to succeed and has a big future ahead of him."

Chelsea might have to look elsewhere to strengthen their squad. The Blues will have the option of using Conor Gallagher next season after his loan spell comes to an end. Gallagher has impressed at Selhurst Park this season and is expected to get opportunities at Chelsea next season if he continues progressing at Crystal Palace.

Also Read Article Continues below

At 17, Gavi has a long future ahead of him but more time is needed to determine how good a player he is.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar