6 Manchester City stars linked with exit from club as Pep Guardiola looks to streamline squad after Club World Cup exit: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly looking to streamline their squad following their exit from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with six players identified six players as surplus to requirements. After a forgettable 2024-25 campaign in which they ended without a trophy for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, City have been one of the busiest teams in the ongoing transfer window.

So far, Manchester City have completed four new signings this summer and are poised to make more additions before the transfer window closes. However, while new arrivals are on the cards, City are also aware there are some players in the squad who are nearing their twilight, while some have struggled to find their footing at the club.

According to a report from Flashscore, Manchester City are planning to trim their squad this summer, as manager Pep Guardiola is keen to avoid an overcrowded dressing room. To that end, six players have now found themselves on the chopping block. The players include Jack Grealish, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker, and James McAtee.

Of the six, Grealish’s departure is considered most likely. The Englishman lost his spot to Savinho at the start of the 2024-25 campaign and has been linked to a plethora of clubs amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, the report claimed a loan move is more viable for the former Aston Villa man than a permanent sale due to the financial complexities surrounding any potential deal. City bought Grealish in 2021 for a reported £100 million fee, and he currently earns £350,000 per week.

Stones is reportedly drawing interest from his former club Everton, with Brighton & Hove Albion also keeping a close eye on his situation. It is believed that City and Stones will soon enter into discussions to determine his next decision. As for Gundogan’s, the German has obviously passed his prime and is drawing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar. Meanwhile, City are considering giving him a non-playing role when he retires.

Philipps has been playing his trade away from the Etihad Stadium on loan since 2024. He no longer seems to have a place in Guardiola’s squad and is expected to part ways with City this summer. Walker told Guardiola earlier this year of his intention to leave the club and finish his career abroad. His loan stint with AC Milan concluded last month. In McAtee’s case, the academy graduate is reportedly set to leave City, having found regular game time hard to come by.

“The margins are minimal” – Pep Guardiola on Manchester City’s Club World Cup exit

Manchester City’s journey in the Club World Cup came to an end on Monday, as they suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. Speaking after the match, Guardiola rued the fact that his side exited the competition and emphasized the need for mental rest in preparation for the 2025-26 season. He said (via ESPN):

"We would have loved to have continued. [You are] only here once every four years. We had a feeling that the team is doing well, but we go home and now it's time to rest and rest our minds for the new season.

"The vibe was really good. I cannot thank Manchester City enough and especially the players for training and how they have been playing. The margins are minimal."

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring against Al-Hilal on the night, but the Blue Waves responded wth two second-half goals. Erling Haaland equalized to force extra time but Marcos Leonardo scored the winner for Al-Hilal in the 112th minute.

