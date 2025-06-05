€70m-rated striker open to Manchester United move despite the club's absence from the UCL this season: Reports

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is open to joining Manchester United even in the absence of Champions League football, according to Ben Jacobs (via talkSPORT). With the summer transfer window now open, the Red Devils are exploring the market in a bid to strengthen their squad for next season.

Manchester United have been monitoring Gyökeres since last year, after Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford as head coach. The Swede was arguably one of the best strikers in Europe last season, scoring 54 goals and providing 13 assists in just 52 games across competitions for Sporting. His incredible goal-scoring rate didn’t go under the radar, as he has attracted the interest of several European heavyweights.

Amorim, who worked with Gyökeres at Sporting CP, is reportedly poised to reunite with his former player, as he has kept tabs on him since moving to Old Trafford. As per the abovementioned source, Viktor Gyökeres remains a priority target for Manchester United, but outgoings are necessary for the Red Devils before a potential move can take place. Meanwhile, they are yet to make a formal approach to the Liga Portugal champions.

Sporting CP reportedly value their striker around €70 million. However, the 27-year-old has a verbal agreement in place with his current club to allow him to leave after committing to staying for the 2024/25 campaign.

The report adds that should the Red Devils make a formal approach to Sporting, they could face competition for Gyökeres from Arsenal, who are also in the market for a striker. Chelsea are also named as a potential suitor for the Swede, as they expect Christopher Nkunku to leave this summer.

Gyökeres himself has stated that his future remains uncertain amid strong interest from Premier League sides.

Manchester United’s offer for Bryan Mbeumo falls short; will have to make a new bid – Reports

After signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported fee of £62.5 million, Manchester United have been working towards wrapping up the signing of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. While Mbeumo reportedly favors a move to Old Trafford, United have yet to reach an agreement with Brentford.

As per The Independent, Manchester United have approached Brentford over a deal and have lodged an opening offer of £55 million for Mbeumo, with £45 million upfront and £10 million in potential add-ons.

The offer is below Brentford's valuation of £60m for the Cameroonian, and chances are that the Red Devils will have to increase their offer in the next round of negotiations.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More