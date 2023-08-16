8 luxury cars including Aston Martin & Lamborghini, house with 25 rooms and more: Neymar's reportedly made huge demands before Al-Hilal move

After Neymar completed a £78 million move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Al-Hilal, the astronomical demands he made to the club's owners have come to light.

The Brazilian will reportedly earn £2.5 million per week with the Saudi Pro League club, making him the third highest-paid player in the SPL behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Apart from his mega salary, he has asked for three luxury personal cars, an Ashton Martin DBX, one Bentley Continental GP, and a Lamborghini Huracan (via The Sun). The cars reportedly cost a combined £510,000.

The forward also requested a Mercedes van and four Mercedes G Wagons. He wants the van along with with a driver to be available round the clock for his family.

For his stay, Neymar asked for a massive house with 25 rooms for his friends and family to stay with him, with the property including three saunas as well as a large swimming pool. He also called for a full-time chef along with his personal chef and four more full-time workers to take care of the property.

Apart from that, the Brazilian also wants his fridge to be filled with Acai Juice of his favorite brand. The Al-Hilal owners will reportedly bear the expenses of any hotel and other stays during his off days.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted to Neymar's Al-Hilal move

Since joining PSG from Barcelona back in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million, the Brazilian forward was a key player for the Parisian club. He made 173 appearances in the French capital, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently reacted to the superstar's departure, with the Qatari business tycoon describing the move as a difficult one to swallow. He also went on to claim that the former number 10 is a club legend.

Al-Khelaifi said (via PSG's official website):

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years."

"We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure."

At 31, the player has a lot left in him. He will have the likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more with him at the Saudi Pro League.