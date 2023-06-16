"90% of the personal terms are agreed" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea star is pushing for a move away

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is reportedly inching closer to a move to Arsenal this summer. The German was previously linked with Real Madrid, who have since given up the pursuit and the Gunners are now seemingly the favorites to sign him.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are close to agreeing on personal terms with Havertz. He has claimed that the Germany international is prepared to accept the Gunners' proposal and it is now up to the two clubs to find agreement.

Chelsea are asking for a transfer fee in the region of £70-£75 million but the north London club are hoping to bring that down. The Blues are open to negotiations, which means the Gunners have the room to bring the asking price down.

“About Arsenal, important information on Kai Havertz. From what I understand, Kai Havertz and his agents have given the green light to the contract proposal. He is prepared to say yes. 90% of the personal terms are agreed, so Kai Havertz is prepared to say yes to Arsenal."

"Arsenal and Chelsea are negotiating, the starting request from Chelsea was £70, £75m, Arsenal will not pay that money, but sources believe Chelsea will be flexible on that one,” Romano said on his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

Havertz joined Chelsea in a £68 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020 summer window. He has since made 139 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 32 and assisting 15 goals.

He also won the UEFA Champions League in his first season with the club and still has two years remaining on his Chelsea contract. Havertz can play anywhere across the front three or even as a number 10.

Arsenal remain favorites in Declan Rice pursuit but could face challenge from Premier League rivals - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as well, and are seemingly leading the race. They are close to agreeing personal terms with the Englishman, as per Fabrizio Romano.

But they could face challenge from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature, according to The Telegraph. The former are planning to lodge a bid for Rice after seeing Arsenal's first bid of £80 million turned down by the Hammers.

Should the Gunners manage to agree on a transfer fee with West Ham, they could make him and Havertz their first two signings of the summer. The duo will considerably add to the squad depth at the Emirates, enabling them to build on a brilliant season that saw them finish second in the Premier League.

If Rice joins Arsenal, he will likely start next to Thomas Partey and replace Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international is expected to leave the club this summer and will reportedly join AS Roma or Bayer Leverkusen.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes