"A name they put forward" - Journalist confirms Chelsea are keeping tabs on Premier League striker

Journalist Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea hold an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Despite the Blues' splurge of over £600 million combined in the last two transfer windows, they still lack a goalscoring central attacker. This has meant Graham Potter's side have scored just 22 times in 21 Premier League matches this term and sit ninth in the standings.

The lack of goals will certainly be a concern and the team could try to address it in the summer by going after Toney, according to Phillips. The Englishman has scored 13 times in 19 league matches for Brentford this term and has looked a real force in attack.

Phillips told GiveMeSport (as quoted by CaughtOffside):

“Ivan Toney is a player that Chelsea really like, and that’s from the new regime and the new recruitment team. He’s a name that they put forward.”

It's worth noting, however, that Toney is also embroiled in an off-field issue. He has been charged with over 250 breaches of betting rules by the Football Association (FA), according to The Guardian. The striker has been allowed to play for the Bees in the meantime, but could potentially face a ban in the near future.

Phillips said on the same:

“But obviously the situation with his gambling issues and what’s going to happen there, what kind of ban he’s going to get, Chelsea have to wait and see what happens. But Toney is a strong candidate for a striker in the summer.”

Ivan Toney's 13 league strikes have notably come from an expected goals (xG) figure of 11.01 and at a goal conversion rate of 24%. He has also laid out three assists and created eight big chances this season for Brentford, proving his ability to contribute even when he doesn't score.

Overall, Toney has scored 25 times in 54 matches since the Bees' promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Who are Chelsea's top scorers this season?

Chelsea's struggles in the final third throughout this season have been well-documented. They haven't scored more than two goals in a Premier League match and have done so just once in other competitions (3-0 vs. AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League).

The Blues' top scorers across competitions this term are Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling with six goals apiece. Their 12 goals, however, have come in 51 combined matches. Havertz has not scored in consecutive league games all season, while Sterling has done so just once.

Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the now-departed Jorginho are Chelsea's joint second-highest scorers with three goals apiece.

The onus will now be on January arrivals Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix (on loan) to deliver in what remains of the season.

