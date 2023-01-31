"A tense night of talks" - Fabrizio Romano issues update on Chelsea target after their British record-shattering transfer offer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Chelsea's ongoing pursuit of SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are currently in talks to make Fernandez the costliest buy in British transfer history.

As per Romano, the Premier League giants have made a €120 million offer to the Portuguese club, matching the Argentina international's release clause. Benfica, however, are yet to make a decision with president Rui Costa said to be still mulling over the offer.

With the winter transfer window set to slam shut on Tuesday, January 31, transfer talks between the two clubs are in advanced stages. However, they are yet to reach an agreement as the saga drags on.

Romano's update highlighted that Benfica are yet to sanction the sale and negotiations are set to resume on January 31, the deadline day. Here's what the transfer news specialist tweeted:

"It was again a tense night of talks as there’s still no green light from Benfica president Rui Costa to Chelsea €120m proposal.

"Chelsea wanted breakthrough in the night but nothing yet. Negotiations will continue in the morning."

Enzo Fernandez could become Chelsea's seventh January signing if the deal goes through

Enzo Fernandez's superlative performances for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup made him a much-wanted figure in the transfer market. Chelsea were among the first clubs to show interest in the World Cup's Young Player of the Tournament and have maintained it throughout the winter window.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Chelsea have met Enzo Fernandez's record-breaking €120m release clause 🤑



Chelsea have met Enzo Fernandez's record-breaking €120m release clause 🤑https://t.co/40dDqwsp0m

It was believed that the deal wouldn't go through due to the Blues' reluctance to meet Fernandez's release clause. They also signed Mykhailo Mudryk on a bumper €70 million deal from Shakhtar Donetsk, which put further question marks on their pursuit of the Argentine midfielder.

However, as it turns out, the Graham Potter-managed side do have funds available to facilitate the move and the ball is now in Benfica's court to make a decision. If the deal does go through, Fernandez will become the west London side's seventh signing of the January transfer window.

The Blues have so far signed Mudryk, defenders Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto, forwards Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana and midfielder Andrey Santos. They have also brought in Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid.

