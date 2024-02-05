AC Milan in advanced talks with former Chelsea manager to succeed Stefano Pioli: Reports

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could reportedly be set to replace Stefano Pioli at AC Milan.

Italian journalist Simone Cristao (via Transfer News Live) reports that Milan are in advanced talks with Conte to become their new manager. The former Blues coach has been out of management since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in March 2023.

Conte has experience in coaching in Serie A having led Juventus to three Serie A titles. The Italian coach also guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title in 2021.

Pioli's future has been uncertain as his Rossoneri side sit third in the Serie A table. He has just over a year left on his contract at the San Siro and was recently asked about speculation linking Conte with his job (via Football-Italia):

"It doesn’t bother me; maybe it bores me a little, but that’s how it works in today’s football. What matters is that the footballers and I want to do our best until the end of the season, the rest doesn’t count."

Conte was a massive hit during his time at Chelsea, overseeing 70 wins in 106 games in charge at Stamford Bridge. He led the Blues to the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan is on Chelsea's radar.

Chelsea are expected to be extremely active in the summer transfer window amid a poor ongoing season under Mauricio Pochettino. The west Londoners sit 11th in the league, 15 points off the top four.

The Blues signed two new goalkeepers last summer bringing Robert Sanchez and Djorde Petrovic to Stamford Bridge. The former is currently nursing a knee injury while the latter has impressed filling in for the Spaniard.

However, Chelsea may be looking to sign one of Europe's most admired shot-stoppers this summer. Calciomercato.com (via Sempre Milan) reports that Milan's Mike Maignan is being monitored by the Premier League outfit.

Maignan, 28, is viewed as a priority for the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window. The French goalkeeper has been vital for Pioli, keeping nine clean sheets in 27 games across competitions.

The Serie A giants are looking to extend his contract which expires in June 2026 as soon as possible. He's expected to ask for a raise on his Maignan current €2.8 million net salary per year when a meeting takes place soon.

Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are also long-term admirers of the France international. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €45 million.