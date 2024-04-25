AC Milan ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in race for 23-year-old striker: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly in pole position to rope in Real Madrid and Chelsea target Santiago Gimenez ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Gimenez, who turned 23 earlier this April, has cemented himself as one of the best up-and-coming forwards in Europe over the last couple of seasons. He has helped his current club win the Eredivisie title in 2023 and the KNVB Beker trophy with his fine finishing so far.

A 25-cap Mexico international, Gimenez has found the back of the net 47 times for Feyenoord since arriving for around £5 million from Cruz Azul in 2022. He has also laid out 10 assists in 85 games for his club.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, AC Milan are keeping close tabs on Gimenez with the intention of snapping him up this summer. They are currently ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid in the hotly contested race.

The Rossoneri, who are set to release Olivier Giroud this June, allegedly consider the Mexican as an excellent option for leading the line. He would face competition from ex-Real Madrid man Luka Jovic and Noah Okafor should he choose to move to Milan in the future.

Prior to joining Feyenoord, Gimenez earned his fame at Cruz Azul. The left-footed number nine contributed 21 goals and 11 assists in 55 starts for his boyhood club, helping them lift a total of four trophies.

Emmanuel Petit hoping to see Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti back at Chelsea

Speaking recently to Sportslens, ex-Blues midfielder Emmanuel Petit claimed that he would be elated to have Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti back at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"I would love to see Ancelotti back at Chelsea, but he said last week he won't come back to England, won't come back to Chelsea. Maybe he is a bit tired. He seems very close to retirement, I have no idea. In football, when you say something, sometimes you have to understand something else. But if I can choose, I would bring back Ancelotti."

Ancelotti, who has a contract until 2026 at Real Madrid, managed the west London outfit between 2009 and 2011. He helped them lift three trophies, coaching them to 68 wins and 24 losses in 109 overall games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have faltered under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance in the ongoing 2023-24 season. They are currently ninth in the Premier League table with just 47 points from 32 matches so far.